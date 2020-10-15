Mortal Kombat 11 makes it Rain with new DLC gameplay trailer A new trailer for Mortal Kombat 11's Rain premiered on Thursday, showing off new and classic moves from one of the franchise's most underrated ninjas.

The Mortal Kombat franchise has a rich history of ninjas. Everybody has their favorites, with Scorpion and Sub-Zero at the top of most people's lists. However, one of the most overlooked of the MK ninjas is Rain. He's debuting as a DLC character for the second time in the last three MK games and, once again, he's here to prove that he's pretty cool in his own right. And does he ever show it in a new gameplay trailer that premiered on Thursday morning.

For the unfamiliar, Rain is the water-controlling Edenian soldier who first showed up in 1996's Mortal Kombat Trilogy. He's seen here retaining many of his original moves, including his fireball that allows him to move his target, his thunder cloud that bounces players in the air, and his roundhouse kick that sends opponents flying all the way off the screen and back through the other side. He's got some new tricks, as well. He's seen with a ground pound that unleashes tidal waves, some new water-based projectiles, and a brand new mechanical hand. Rain's Fatality pulls off some creative dismemberment with a water shuriken, leaving his opponent's eyeballs in the palm of his hand.

Rain will be a part of the upcoming Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack 2, which will also come with Mileena and Rambo. Kombat Pack 2 will be sold separately for current MK11 owners. However, Kombat Pack 2 will also come in the full Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate package for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Current MK11 owners will get a variety of free upgrades for their version of the game, as well as the ability to take their version to the next console generation. Just be aware that Kombat Pack 2 will sell a la carte on previous-gen consoles and PC for $14.99.

We're expecting to see similar gameplay trailers for Mileena and Rambo in the weeks ahead, so stay tuned to Shacknews for the latest news. Mortal Kombat 11's Kombat Pack 2, as well as the full Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate package, will be available on November 17.