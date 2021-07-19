Apex Legends Season 10 to bring new Legend Seer & Rampage LMG into play Dubbed 'Emergence', Season 10 will feature Seer as its new character and the Rampage as its new weapon, alongside Ranked queues for Arenas.

Apex Legends is moving into its 10th Season this coming month. In August, we’ll see the arrival of another new chapter in Respawn Entertainment’s popular free-to-play battle royale. We already know of at least one major feature coming when the new season drops, but there are quite a few other things that are expected, such as a new character and gun. Well, Respawn recently just gave us a reveal of both and more. Get ready to do battle with or against new Legend Seer alongside the new Rampage LMG on an updated World’s Edge in Apex Legends Season 10.

Respawn Entertainment revealed its latest weapon and Legend coming to the game in Apex Legends Season 10 - Emergence via the Apex Legends website on July 19, 2021. Teasing microdrones that allow the Legend to “spot opportunities that other Legends might miss”, Seer seems like he’ll play some sort of Recon role as Season 10’s new character. He’ll be joined by the Rampage LMG - new and potent source of firepower crafted by fellow Legend Rampart. Seer even got a new story trailer to show off some of his background, which can be seen below.

Though we don’t have specifics on exactly what Seer or Rampage LMG will be able to do just yet, we do know exactly when we’ll be able to have a direct go at everything that Season 10 has for us. Apex Legends Season 10 is set to launch on all available platforms on August 3, 2021. We’re also due for a deep dive into the Season when the EA Play Live 2021 presentation happens on July 22, 2021.

All of these features are coming in alongside the fact that Respawn also confirmed that Ranked Mode queues are coming to the 3v3 Arenas mode. With Season 10 coming early in August, we won’t be waiting much longer for these and all of other above features. Stay tuned for more details as they become available, here at Shacknews.