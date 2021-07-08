New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Apex Legends to get ranked Arena Mode in Season 10

Respawn Entertainment has confirmed that a ranked queue for Arena Mode is coming in Apex Legends Season 10.
Donovan Erskine
Apex Legends Season 9 added Arena Mode, a new 3v3 game mode in which players engage in fast-paced, short rounds. A stark contrast to the battle royale mode, Arena Mode utilizes a buy system and takes place inside of confined maps. Respawn Entertainment is looking to double down on the new game mode, as the developer has confirmed that a ranked version of Arena Mode is coming to Apex Legends Season 10.

Respawn Entertainment announced the ranked queue for Arena Mode during the Future of FPS presentation as a part of EA Play Live 2021. While speaking with host Stella Chung, Chad Grenier, Apex Legends Game Director talked about what’s next for the new game mode. "Battle Royale will continue to be a primary focus for us because that's the roots of the game, but we have been trying to expand beyond Battle Royale because we have what we think is a really great combat loop and fun gameplay. And so we're trying to offer more ways to play. So we just released Arenas in Season 9, and in Season 10 I can confirm we'll be releasing a ranked version of Arenas."

A ranked mode will allow fans of Arenas to really flex their skills, competing with other players in order to show that they’re the best of the best. Presumably, ranked Arena Mode will work similarly to ranked Battle Royale in Apex Legends, with players earning RP to ascend through the ranks, with Predator being the highest achievable rank. However, Respawn may tweak that system to better fit the style of Arena Mode.

Arena Mode was first added to Apex Legends with the start of Season 9. Fans of the new mode will be able to put their skills to test when ranked Area Mode launches in Apex Legends Season 10.

