EA Play Live 2021 event schedule reveals a month of presentations It would appear that Electronic Arts has more than just a single showcase planned for EA Play Live 2021. The schedule of events spans July.

Electronic Arts has been teasing its upcoming EA Play Live 2021 showcase for quite some time now. Even before E3 2021 took place, EA shared that it would be skipping the June festivities and having its own presentation a month later in July. However, if you were expecting Electronic Arts to confine it to one day, you might be surprised. It looks like besides a showcase, Electronic Arts is hosting a number of EA Play Live 2021 presentations across the month of July, leading up to an actual showcase at the end of the road.

EA Play Live 2021 event schedule

EA Play Live is only a month away! Watch our pre-show July 22nd starting at 10AM PT/1PM ET, followed by the main showcase. See you then. 👋 pic.twitter.com/1PZ5IXRYeP — Electronic Arts (@EA) June 22, 2021

Electronic Arts shared the event schedule for EA Play Live 2021 on July 1, 2021. Starting on July 8, EA Play Live 2021 will kick off with a presentation dedicated to its first-person shooter efforts, likely focusing on the newly revealed Battlefield 2042, which also appeared during the Xbox E3 2021 presentation. There are plenty of other presentations spread throughout the month as well, which you can check out below.

July 8 at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET: The Future of First-Person Shooters

The Future of First-Person Shooters July 13 at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET: EA <3s Independent Studios

EA <3s Independent Studios July 19 at 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET: Madden NFL 22 All-Access: Scouting - How the Community is Shaping Madden NFL 22

Madden NFL 22 All-Access: Scouting - How the Community is Shaping Madden NFL 22 July 20 at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET: More EA SPORTS!

More EA SPORTS! July 22 at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET: EA Play Live main presentation

As you can see above, the schedule will actually lead to the proper and previously announced EA Play Live 2021 presentation on July 22. Nonetheless, it looks like Electronic Arts has a lot to show throughout July. Stay tuned as we cover news and reveals from it all.