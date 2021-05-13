When is EA Play Live 2021? Here's when the EA Play Live 2021 livestream is going down.

As we creep towards the summer, the season of gaming events is upon us. In addition to E3, summer time is where most major publishers and studios will hold events to reveal its upcoming slate of games and related projects. One of these events is EA Play Live, an event dedicated to everything on the way from Electronic Arts and its plethora of studios. The event was just given a proper announcement, so let’s look at when EA Play Live 2021 is going down.

When is the EA Play Live 2021 livestream?

EA Play Live 2021 will take place on July 22, 2021. This was announced by Electronic Arts on May 11 in a Twitter post. It’s a bit of a departure from last year’s scheduling, as EA Play 2020 took place in mid June. It’s possible that Electronic Arts is looking to steer clear of the all-digital E3 event in June as to keep the news cycle to itself. There is currently no specific time given for the livestream, all that we know is that the event will be on July 22.

As for what to expect, we already know that EA and DICE will be providing additional details on the next Battlefield game, which is set to get its initial reveal in June. Other than that, there are no other events confirmed to appear at EA Play Live 2021. It’s likely a safe bet that we can expect to hear about Madden NFL 22, as well as the publisher’s other annualized sports franchises. EA is also still the primary publisher of Star Wars video games, so there’s a solid chance we’ll hear about what’s next in a galaxy far, far away during the event.

EA Play Live will take place on July 22, 2021. We have little idea of what to expect from the event, but you can expect to read all of the announcements on Shacknews’ topic page dedicated to EA Play Live 2021.