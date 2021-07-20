Watch Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin space launch livestream here Check out the Blue Origin space launch livestream so you don't miss seeing Jeff Bezos go to space.

The first ever human flight test of Blue Origin’s spaceship is scheduled to launch this week, and Jeff Bezos will be one of the first humans aboard. The whole Blue Origin launch event is being livestreamed and you can watch it all unfold right here on Shacknews. Strap in, because Jeff Bezos is going to space.

Jeff Bezos goes to space – Blue Origin space launch livestream

The Jeff Bezos Blue Origin space launch livestream is scheduled to begin at 4:30 a.m. PT / 7:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. This is roughly 90 minutes prior to liftoff, which is planned for 6:00 a.m. PT / 9:00 a.m. ET – so set your alarms accordingly. You can use the Shacknews Twitch embed below to watch along with us.

The livestream is also taking place on the Blue Origin site and will also be streamed by ABC News on YouTube. It looks like all eyes will be on this special event, and it’s no wonder, this will be the first time Blue Origin will be launching a manned flight into space. It’s been a long time coming, with the news of this venture first making the rounds back in June.

Of those on the manned flight, Jeff Bezos is but one of a few. The others passengers are Jeff’s brother, Mark, Wally Funk, and someone who won the auction for the fourth seat. Given everything that can go wrong with a space launch, it’s kind of incredible to put your hand up to go first.

As all the excitement unfolds, make sure you keep it locked to Shacknews as we bring you the latest on Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos, and the other billionaires engaged in the modern version of the space race.