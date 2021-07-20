New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Watch Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin space launch livestream here

Check out the Blue Origin space launch livestream so you don't miss seeing Jeff Bezos go to space.
Sam Chandler
1

The first ever human flight test of Blue Origin’s spaceship is scheduled to launch this week, and Jeff Bezos will be one of the first humans aboard. The whole Blue Origin launch event is being livestreamed and you can watch it all unfold right here on Shacknews. Strap in, because Jeff Bezos is going to space.

Jeff Bezos goes to space – Blue Origin space launch livestream

The Jeff Bezos Blue Origin space launch livestream is scheduled to begin at 4:30 a.m. PT / 7:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. This is roughly 90 minutes prior to liftoff, which is planned for 6:00 a.m. PT / 9:00 a.m. ET – so set your alarms accordingly. You can use the Shacknews Twitch embed below to watch along with us.

The livestream is also taking place on the Blue Origin site and will also be streamed by ABC News on YouTube. It looks like all eyes will be on this special event, and it’s no wonder, this will be the first time Blue Origin will be launching a manned flight into space. It’s been a long time coming, with the news of this venture first making the rounds back in June.

Of those on the manned flight, Jeff Bezos is but one of a few. The others passengers are Jeff’s brother, Mark, Wally Funk, and someone who won the auction for the fourth seat. Given everything that can go wrong with a space launch, it’s kind of incredible to put your hand up to go first.

As all the excitement unfolds, make sure you keep it locked to Shacknews as we bring you the latest on Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos, and the other billionaires engaged in the modern version of the space race.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola