Evening Reading - July 16, 2021

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. What’s crack-a-lackin’ my good folks? July is now halfway over and COVID-19 is coming back! Did any of you guys manage to snag a pre-order for Valve’s Steam Deck?

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

Resident Evil Village to get a patch on PC following proven DRM issues

Ubisoft delays Riders Republic & Rainbow Six Extraction release dates

Valve Steam Deck pre-sale riddled with errors, user accounts improperly being called too new

Biden on Facebook & social media platforms spreading false COVID-19 info: 'They're killing people'

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

The west coast does not mess around when it comes to the threat of wildfires.

Telling it like it is - in Washington State.#ClimateCrisis pic.twitter.com/wnmzwkxUAK — John Lundin 🌊 (@johnlundin) July 15, 2021

Twitter user @NanoRaptor shares this sweet Steam Deck concept with CRT panel and woodgrain trim.

Steam Deck CRT, with deluxe woodgrain. pic.twitter.com/iv6Jrg0LOQ — Dana Sibera (@NanoRaptor) July 15, 2021

Nintendo would prefer that you not climb on, fondle, or otherwise physically interact with their top stars.

why does nintendo have to be so protective of their IPs man 😔😔😔 pic.twitter.com/hQ0Xqg4zUR — wyatt @ NYC (@vlzxero) July 15, 2021

What kind of psycho undervalues his own life so much that he gets TWO chihuahuas?

And because there are no rules when it comes to Evening Reading, I’m just gonna post Youtube videos! Enjoy the ride!

