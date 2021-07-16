New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - July 16, 2021

It's night time in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.

Chris Jarrard
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. What’s crack-a-lackin’ my good folks? July is now halfway over and COVID-19 is coming back! Did any of you guys manage to snag a pre-order for Valve’s Steam Deck?

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

Resident Evil Village to get a patch on PC following proven DRM issues

Ubisoft delays Riders Republic & Rainbow Six Extraction release dates

Valve Steam Deck pre-sale riddled with errors, user accounts improperly being called too new

Biden on Facebook & social media platforms spreading false COVID-19 info: 'They're killing people'

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

The west coast does not mess around when it comes to the threat of wildfires.

Twitter user @NanoRaptor shares this sweet Steam Deck concept with CRT panel and woodgrain trim.

Nintendo would prefer that you not climb on, fondle, or otherwise physically interact with their top stars.

What kind of psycho undervalues his own life so much that he gets TWO chihuahuas?

And because there are no rules when it comes to Evening Reading, I’m just gonna post Youtube videos! Enjoy the ride!

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for July 16, 2021. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. We use the money to buy stuff like this sweet-ass half-wolf, half-dream catcher blanket.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hello, Meet Lola