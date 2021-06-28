Evening Reading - June 28, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Scarlet Nexus review: An 'Other' adventure
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 Nintendo Switch impressions: Can I kick it? (Yes, you can)
- 25 Things You (Probably) Didn't Know About Quake
- If Age of Calamity is canon, will Breath of the Wild 2 include its splitting timeline?
- Xbox Cloud Gaming will now be powered by custom Xbox Series X hardware
- WitcherCon 2021 schedule, panels, and events revealed
- Legend of Mana animated series in development at Square Enix and Warner Bros.
- Higan/bsnes author & SNES emulation trailblazer Near has passed away
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
An incredible throw
James Conrad won the men’s disc golf world title, but only after this took him into a play-off pic.twitter.com/omx813oRYh— James Dart (@James_Dart) June 27, 2021
What a champion.
An important message
When I tell you I cackled once it hit me 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/erZY5Uv9wy— Ava (@AvaGG) June 27, 2021
This is peak comedy.
Bloodborne x Tarot
Bloodborne Tarot: full set thread pic.twitter.com/wznulaRJ7G— frozensoba ₍⸍⸌̣ʷ̣̫⸍̣⸌₎ dwift stan account (@frozensoba) June 28, 2021
This artwork is great.
WELCOME TO ANOR LONDO
Welcome to ANOR LONDO✨✨ pic.twitter.com/B9V8RPyVZq— MISO (@miso_kiccck) June 27, 2021
This was harrowing the first time through.
Did I wake you?
If you phone me up and the first thing you say is "did I wake you up", why don't you just say "did my superior morning skills disturb the lazy pigboy" like you want to— Jon Blyth (@disappointment) June 27, 2021
Yes. Yes you did. Because my sleep schedule is a mess. And I'm a mess. You caught me.
Modern Family is so good
June 27, 2021
This Twitter account is a good follow.
Dive into the meme archives
June 25, 2021
Is that Garry's Mod?
Herding sheep
Drone photographer Lior Patel followed a herd of sheep for several months, as the herd was shepherded to its summer pasture. Entrancing and relaxing. pic.twitter.com/2VyAFtwYnZ— Arieh Kovler (@ariehkovler) June 26, 2021
Be lost in the majesty of the timelapse.
