2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Evening Reading - June 28, 2021

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
2

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

An incredible throw

What a champion.

An important message

This is peak comedy.

Bloodborne x Tarot

This artwork is great.

WELCOME TO ANOR LONDO

This was harrowing the first time through.

Did I wake you?

Yes. Yes you did. Because my sleep schedule is a mess. And I'm a mess. You caught me.

Modern Family is so good

This Twitter account is a good follow.

Dive into the meme archives

Is that Garry's Mod?

Herding sheep

Be lost in the majesty of the timelapse.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Rad to brighten your night.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hello, Meet Lola