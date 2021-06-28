WitcherCon 2021 schedule, panels, and events revealed CD Projekt Red and Netflix have revealed the line-up for WitcherCon 2021.

Netflix and CD Projekt Red dropped a huge announcement earlier this month when the companies announced that they would be teaming up for WitcherCon, the first-ever convention dedicated to all branches of the Witcher franchise. We already know the event is set to take place this July, and now we’ve got a better idea of what to expect. Netflix and CD Projekt Red have revealed more details about WitcherCon, including the schedule and panels.

Netflix and CD Projekt Red revealed the new WitcherCon details in a post to the event’s official website. WitcherCon will take place on July 9. The event will be composed of two livestreams, one beginning at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET and the other beginning at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. The digital convention will be streamed live on the CD Projekt Red YouTube and Twitch accounts, as well as the Netflix Twitch account.

There are several panels planned for WitcherCon, highlighting several of the creative forces within the franchise. This includes The Witcher Season 2: Deck of Destiny panel, which will be all about the upcoming second season of the Netflix original series based on The Witcher. Panelists include Anya Chalotra, Freya Allen, and Paul Bullian. The Memories from the Path panel will take a look at the extremely popular Witcher video games, as developed by CD Projekt Red. Developers from the studio will appear to talk about their experience bringing the franchise to life in video game form.

WitcherCon is less than two weeks away, as it's set to take place on July 9. The event was originally announced earlier this month during Netflix Geeked Week. For more on everything going on in the Witcher franchise, Shacknews is your place.