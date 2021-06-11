Netflix and CD Projekt Red announce WitcherCon for July The Witcher universe will be celebrated at the first WitcherCon this July.

With popular books, video games, and now a hit television series, the Witcher franchise has become a major entertainment brand. Now, the universe of The Witcher is getting its own dedicated event, as Netflix and CD Projekt RED have announced WitcherCon. This event will focus on all aspects of the Witcher series, and will include news about future projects. The first WitcherCon is dated for this July.

WitcherCon was announced during Netflix Geeked Week, following the reveal of the first trailer for The Witcher Season 2 on the streaming service. WitcherCon will take place next month on July 9. The artwork for WitcherCon shows the video game version of Geralt standing side-by-side with Henry Cavill’s iteration of the character from the live-action series, both with swords drawn.

WitcherCon will feature pans that include creatives from across the Witcher universe, discussing their work on the franchise. WitcherCon is also confirmed to have some breaking news. This could potentially mean something on the future of the gaming series, or perhaps a release date for The Witcher Season 2 on Netflix. A spinoff series based on the first-ever Witcher has been confirmed so maybe we’ll learn more about that.

WitcherCon will be aired live on Twitch and YouTube, with both streams allowing fans to earn exclusive rewards and prizes. For more information, the official WitcherCon website is now live. For more on everything in the world of The Witcher, stick with us here on Shacknews.