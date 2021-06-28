New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Legend of Mana animated series in development at Square Enix and Warner Bros.

Legend of Mana - The Teardrop Crystal is a new animated series based on the video game series.
It’s hard to argue against the idea that we’re currently living in a renaissance of video game adaptations to television and film. Just about every major studio has at least one of its signature projects currently in the process of being adapted for streaming or the big screen, and it looks like yet another is joining the club. Square Enix has announced that Legend of Mana - The Teardrop Crystal is an upcoming animated series based on the video game series from the developers and Warner Bros.

Square Enix announced the Legend of Mana animated series in a tweet earlier today. Legend of Mana - The Teardrop Crystal is being produced in celebration of the gaming franchise’s 30th anniversary. In it’s announcement tweet, Square Enix states that “the series is from Warner Bros. Japan LLC, Graphinica, Inc. and Yokohama Animation Lab, who also created the #LegendOfMana opening movie.”

A trailer for the upcoming HD remaster of Legend of Mana was attached to the tweet, giving fans an idea of what they can expect from the animation style in the series. Square Enix hasn’t shared how the animated series will be distributed, though they do state that it will be available worldwide. With Warner Bros. helping to produce the project, there’s a chance it could end up on HBO Max.

Legend of Mana - The Teardrop Crystal is an upcoming animated series that will explore characters and locations familiar to the series. For future updates on the show, be sure to visit the Shacknews topic page dedicated to the Legend of Mana series.

