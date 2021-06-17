Shacknews E5 - Elder Scrolls Online studio director talks changes in the industry We sat down with ESO lead Matt Firor to talk about the ecosystems of PC and console players and other facets of the industry that affect the game.

The Elder Scrolls Online has been around long enough for Bethesda to build heavily upon the game, stretching it out with a number of rather in-depth expansions. The game just came to next-gen consoles PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, and with that in mind, we got together with ESO studio director Matt Firor to talk about the state of the game, facets of the industry affecting it, and various ecosystems of platform and player levels that provide the challenges the developers have sought to address to make the game successful.

Matt Firor was willing to sit down and chat at length with us as part of E5 and the Summer of Doing Our Jobs. During our in-depth conversation, we went over the recent release of The Elder Scrolls Online on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. The game has had plenty of updates on both console and PC, and keeping up to make everyone happy is a major part of this conversation. Firor speaks to the unique restrictions and limitations that the team has to address when designing and balancing content between versions.

One of the more interesting conversations that Firor brought up was the difference in development practices between older Bethesda projects and the way the team works on games like The Elder Scrolls Online today. It brings to light an interesting look at the industry and how the culture has changed over time, including the things that still work and the things that have changed with time.

