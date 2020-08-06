Doom Eternal and Elder Scrolls Online coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X Two of Bethesda's major titles will be getting released on next-gen consoles.

As we creep closer and closer to the next generation of consoles, many are curious as to what current-gen titles will be playable on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Bethesda has announced that both Doom Eternal and Elder Scrolls Online will be coming to the next-gen consoles. In addition, players that have already purchased them will be able to upgrade for free.

Bethesda posted on both their official Twitter account and company website to share the news about Doom Eternal and Elder Scrolls Online. Players who already own the games on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One will be able to upgrade to their respective versions on the PS5 and Xbox Series X once they become available. Bethesda did not share a planned release window for the games.

Doom Eternal released earlier this year, bringing back the high-octane action that fans loved in the 2016 Doom reboot. With the game set to be less than a year old when the PS5 and Series X drop, it makes sense that Bethesda would want their major title to have a home on the next generation.

— Bethesda (@bethesda) August 6, 2020

Elder Scrolls Online has been going strong for several years now. Despite a rocky launch back in 2014, the MMO has seen a vast number of updates, consistently supplying players with new content, locations, and quests. With ESO showing no signs of slowing down, it stands to reason that the publisher would prioritize getting it out on PS5 and Series X.

An interesting omission from today’s announcement is Fallout 76. Another online RPG under Bethesda’s umbrella, Fallout 76 has had a bit harder time recovering from its troubled release than ESO. The lack of announcement doesn’t necessarily mean that Fallout 76 won’t come to the next generation, but it may not be in the publisher’s top priorities.

This announcement was likely planned for QuakeCon, which is now being held entirely online. For more announcements in the world of Bethesda, stay tuned to Shacknews.