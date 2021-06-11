Netflix's Resident Evil live-action series cast has been revealed Lance Reddick and Ella Balinksa are some of the big actors set to bring the Resident Evil live-action TV series to life.

The Resident Evil franchise is about to get a whole lot of new fans as Netflix unveils the actors who will be bringing the new live-action series to life. During the Netflix Geeked Week event, Netflix revealed six of the actors that will be starring in its live-action production of Resident Evil.

A tweet from the Netflix Geeked account on June 11, 2021 revealed that Lance Reddick, Ella Balinksa, Tamara Smart, Siena Agudong, Adeline Rudolph, and Paola Nunez will be tackling the titanic job of bringing to life a brand new Resident Evil TV series. That is to say, this is not the previously announced Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, but an entirely separate, live-action TV series.

Been dying to announce this. Get ready to enter New Raccoon City with the cast of RESIDENT EVIL: LANCE REDDICK / ELLA BALINSKA / TAMARA SMART / SIENA AGUDONG / ADELINE RUDOLPH / PAOLA NUNEZ. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/ULKEFuYdAr — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 11, 2021

Though currently untitled, Polygon has reported that this live-action Resident Evil series will focus on Jade Wesker and Billie Wesker, which sounds like Wesker went off and had kids. And who is taking the roll of Albert Wesker? The incredibly talented Lance Reddick.

Frequent Shacknews readers and Destiny 2 fans will no doubt already be familiar with Lance Reddick. The man is the voice of the Titan Vanguard, Zavala, from the Destiny series. He’s found a bit of a following online thanks to him actively playing Destiny 2 and also recording unique sound bites for fans using the Zavala persona.

As for what viewers can expect from this live-action Resident Evil TV series, Polygon also reported that it would consist of hour-long episodes across two timelines. The first part focuses on the early days of New Raccoon City and the daughters, Jade and Billie, at the age of 14. Cut to a decade later, and the population of Earth has dropped to 15 million and Jade must survive in this harrowing new world.

Fans of Resident Evil just keep getting wins. First, there was the fantastic Resident Evil Village, then the announcement of Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, and now a live-action Resident Evil TV series. Be sure to keep it locked to Shacknews for everything you need to know about Resident Evil.