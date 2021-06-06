What to expect from the Apple WWDC 2021 keynote

Apple’s WWDC 2021 is an opportunity for Apple to showcase some of the many things it has been developing over the past year. As is the tradition before big events, people like to put on their thinking hats and ruminate about what might be announced. Join us, as we do just that. Here’s what you might expect to see announced during Apple’s WWDC 2021.

Operating system news

Apple has an array of operating systems across its devices, whether it’s iPadOS, MacOS, or the iPhone’s iOS. Given that Apple recently released iOS 14.5, there’s a good chance we might be in store to hear about iOS 15.

According to a report by Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, the next iOS will feature greater notification options for users. The feature will allow users to select how and when they receive notifications, even going so far as giving them custom categories. This may take form as a new menu that users can use to indicate if they are sleeping, driving, or doing some other activity where altered notifications are required.

The Bloomberg report also suggests that iMessage will receive an upgrade. This will bring the system more in-line to compete with Facebook’s WhatsApp, with the goal to have iMessage act “as more of a social network.”

The iPad may also receive an update. Bloomberg states, “Apple plans to let users place widgets -- miniature apps that can display the weather, upcoming appointments, stock tickers and other data -- anywhere on the Home Screen.” This feature would reflect the recent addition to iPhones, which also lets users add widgets for greater customization.

There was also a recent Apple job listing that disappeared as quickly as it appeared. In the listing, the company was searching for someone to help with the creation of something called "homeOS".

Beats Studio Buds

Ever since Apple removed the audio jack from the iPhone, the AirPods have been all the rage. Cnet has recently pointed out that NBA player, LeBron James, may have leaked a new version of the AirPods. In an Instagram post, James can be seen using Beats Studio Buds. As Patrick Holland of Cnet puts it, “Apple doesn’t sell the wireless earbuds and hasn’t announced them.” So, Beats Studio Buds are definitely on the bingo card.

Apple Car

It might be a bit of a long shot, but consumers may be treated to more news on the Apple Car. Recently, Apple CEO Tim Cook revealed that Apple Car technology is still under internal investigation with the team exploring autonomous technology. While we might not get a full sheet-lifting-from-a-car reveal, we might get an update on how the development of Apple’s vehicle is going.

iPhone 13

Another iPhone is scheduled to be released this year and there were rumors floating around as early as March about an iPhone 13. With Apple shifting to using its own silicon, an effort to get it away from using Intel chips, consumers might be looking at a new entry in the iPhone series sooner rather than later. In an interview with MacRumors, Wedbush analyst Dan Ives predicts a return to a traditional September release date for the iPhone 13. This all depends on the unit actually being announced.

Apple AR technology

It wouldn’t be a Worldwide Developer Conference if it didn’t feature some truly ground-breaking technology announcements. Recently, an Apple patent surfaced that revealed the company may be investigating AR tech that can turn any surface into a touch-screen. This technology is designed to be used with a set of AR glasses, which means consumers could see Apple glasses and AR tech revealed at this year’s WWDC.

Apple has a lot of products, services, and technology that it could announce at WWDC 2021. Though there are rumors floating about the internet, that’s all they are, rumors. However, there certainly looks to be some credence to a few of these. But, we’ll know for certain which rumors were right as WWDC is almost here. Make sure you keep it locked to Shacknews as we cover all the hottest announcements from WWDC 2021, which is scheduled to kick off on Monday, June 7 at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET.