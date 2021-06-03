Square Enix Presents E3 2021 showcase announced for June 13 Square Enix has shared that it will have a world premiere from Eidos Montreal, updates on Babylon's Fall and Life is Strange, and more.

As we get ever closer to E3 2021, various publishers are starting to share their plans and offer expectations to excited viewers for their upcoming E3 showcases and content. Square Enix has a place in the prominent E3 festivities this year as well. Not to be left out of the bunch, the publishing and developer giant shared plans for its E3 showcase which is set to go live on June 13 in the middle of the E3 2021 event days.

Square Enix shared its E3 2021 showcase plans via its official Twitter on June 3, 2021. According to its posting, the developer has quite the variety of reveals slated for its E3 showcase. Specifically, Square Enix mentioned that it will be sharing a world premiere from Eidos Montreal, though it didn’t tease what this might be. It will also be showcasing updates for upcoming PlatinumGames collaboration Babylon’s Fall, Deck Nine’s Life is Strange: True Colors, and Crystal Dynamics’ Marvel’s Avengers.

There are a few possibilities for what Eidos Montreal has up its sleeve for a new world premiere title. The developer has worked on Deus Ex and it has been some time since we saw a new one come to the franchise. Many have wondered if we might see a remaster or remake of the first game. Just as well, Eidos Montreal has also put time into Tomb Raider and it is the 25th anniversary of the franchise. Following the release of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy earlier this year, we could see something new in the escapades of Lara Croft. Eidos Montreal could also just have something altogether planned for reveal during the Square Enix E3 showcase.

Whatever the case, June 13 will have some interesting things in store for us on Square Enix’s behalf. We’re interested to see what they bring to the table. Stay tuned and be sure to check out our other E3 2021 coverage as details become available and we get closer to the event.