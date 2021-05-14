Final Fantasy 14 adding new Oceania online data center Final Fantasy 14 players in Australia and New Zealand soon won't have to worry about lag-filled sessions that come with connecting in North America or Japan.

Following the reveal of the Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker release date, it was assumed the that the Final Fantasy 14 Digital Fan Festival keynote would wrap up. However, FF14 Producer and Director Naoki Yoshida had one more piece of good news for players around the world, particularly for those around the Australia/New Zealand regions. Final Fantasy 14 will look to add an all-new data center that will house players from the Oceania region.

Yoshida has cited the intense lag that players from the Oceania region have experienced when attempting to play Final Fantasy 14 Online. As a surprise to those users, he announced that they would get their own data center. This will be the Final Fantasy 14 Online data center, joining the ones in North America, Europe, and Japan. The Oceania data center is being put in place to give Australia and New Zealand players a more reliable server, but also to alleviate some of the strain on the North American and Japanese data centers. Players from North America and Japan should now ideally be able to have much friendlier online experience.

The announcement of the Oceania data center wrapped up a lengthy keynote from Yoshida. He touched on several topics, mainly involving the upcoming Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker expansion. This included a new job, new explorable regions, a new race, new story details, and an official release date.

The Oceania data server is expected to go online around the launch of the Final Fantasy 14 6.0 update and the Endwalker expansion, which are set to arrive on November 23. This is not the end for Final Fantasy 14 Online this weekend. Two full days of FF14 fun are planned for the rest of the Final Fantasy 14 Digital Fan Festival, including new information on the roadmap between the 5.5 and 6.0 updates, which will be revealed this Saturday. Keep it on Shacknews, as we'll have more information on Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker as it comes in.