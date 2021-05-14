New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarYear of the Games: 2020Destiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Year of the Games: 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

The Reaper is Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker's next job

Final Fantasy 14 Online's next job is one that's brand new to the Final Fantasy series as a whole.
Ozzie Mejia
1

The Final Fantasy 14 Digital Fan Festival continued with some new information on Final Fantasy 14 Online's next big expansion. Endwalker will come with a number of new features. That includes a brand new job. Viewers at home got a hint when FF14 Producer and Director Naoki Yoshida came out on stage in full cosplay. He then confirmed it would be the Reaper.

The Reaper is not just a new class to Final Fantasy 14 Online, it's a brand new job for the Final Fantasy franchise, period. As seen during the full Endwalker trailer, Zenos has switched to the Reaper job, which is something that will play into the expansion's overarching story.

The Reaper is a melee DPS character that will wield a two-handed scythe as his weapon, which will be used mainly for close-ranged combat. The Void has been a recurring idea in Final Fantasy 14, but now it's time to draw upon it. The Reaper can create an avatar straight from the Void in order to join the player's battle. The Reaper itself can act as a host for their avatar, enhancing their power with powerful darkness.

The Reaper can be unlocked starting at Level 70. There is no class tied to it. Reaper Job Quests will begin from the Ul'Dah region. And, of course, it will only be available for the all-new Endwalker expansion.

More information on the Reaper will be revealed at a later date. There's a lot of information coming from the Final Fantasy 14 Digital Fan Fest, so stay tuned to Shacknews for the latest updates.

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola