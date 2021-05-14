The Reaper is Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker's next job Final Fantasy 14 Online's next job is one that's brand new to the Final Fantasy series as a whole.

The Final Fantasy 14 Digital Fan Festival continued with some new information on Final Fantasy 14 Online's next big expansion. Endwalker will come with a number of new features. That includes a brand new job. Viewers at home got a hint when FF14 Producer and Director Naoki Yoshida came out on stage in full cosplay. He then confirmed it would be the Reaper.

The Reaper is not just a new class to Final Fantasy 14 Online, it's a brand new job for the Final Fantasy franchise, period. As seen during the full Endwalker trailer, Zenos has switched to the Reaper job, which is something that will play into the expansion's overarching story.

The Reaper is a melee DPS character that will wield a two-handed scythe as his weapon, which will be used mainly for close-ranged combat. The Void has been a recurring idea in Final Fantasy 14, but now it's time to draw upon it. The Reaper can create an avatar straight from the Void in order to join the player's battle. The Reaper itself can act as a host for their avatar, enhancing their power with powerful darkness.

The Reaper can be unlocked starting at Level 70. There is no class tied to it. Reaper Job Quests will begin from the Ul'Dah region. And, of course, it will only be available for the all-new Endwalker expansion.

More information on the Reaper will be revealed at a later date. There's a lot of information coming from the Final Fantasy 14 Digital Fan Fest, so stay tuned to Shacknews for the latest updates.