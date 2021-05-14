Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker gets November release date Set aside the November holidays, because Final Fantasy 14's Endwalker is coming to wrap up FF14's ten-year storyline.

There's been a lot of information to come out of the Final Fantasy 14 Digital Fan Festival keynote. FF14 Producer and Director Naoki Yoshida saved some of the most pertinent information for its closing minutes, as he discussed the upcoming Endwalker expansion's release information.

During his keynote, Yoshida issued a release date for Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker. It will release on November 23, 2021. This expansion will add several new features, take players into all-new areas, and officially close the book on the MMORPG's current ten-year storyline.

In addition to the release date, Yoshida also revealed the Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker Collector's Edition. He brought out a physical version to the stage to show off its size, as well as its contents. Those contents include:

An Endwalker Special Art Box

An "expertly crafted Paladin figure

An Art Collection & Frame Set

An Azem pin

A Loporrit mini plush

On top of the physical items, players who pick up the Collector's Edition can also expect a few in-game items. One of them is the new Arion flying mount, which can have players riding a noble steed across land and through the skies. The Wind-Up Porom Minion and Death Scythe weapon (for the new Reaper job) will also be available for anybody who picks up the Endwalker Collector's Edition.

Those looking to pick up Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker will have a choice to make. They can choose between the standard edition, the aforementioned Collector's Edition, a Collector's Box, or a Digital Collector's Edition. Yoshida makes sure to note that Endwalker will not have a physical version, citing low sales for physical sales of previous FF14 expansions. Because there's no physical disc, the Collector's Box will only contain the CE's physical items. This is aimed at the user who purchases codes from the PlayStation Store or Steam. The Digital Collector's Edition will come with the expansion and the in-game CE items only. The Collector's Edition and Collector's Box will be limited run only.

Square Enix will also look to offer pre-order bonuses for early Endwalker adopters. Those pre-order bonuses are the Wind-Up Palom Minion (not to be confused with the Wind-Up Porom Minion in the CE) and the Menphina Earring item. Plus, anyone who pre-orders will get to jump into Endwalker during a special early access period. That early access period is scheduled for Friday, November 19.

Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker will release on PC, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4. There's much more expected from the Final Fantasy 14 Digital Fan Fest over the next two days. Shacknews will be watching and will bring you any major updates.