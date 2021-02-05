New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Final Fantasy 14 Online's 10-year storyline concludes with Endwalker

The Final Fantasy 14 Online story as everybody knows it is about to come to an end with the upcoming Endwalker expansion. So where does Square Enix's MMORPG go from here?
Ozzie Mejia
8

During Friday's Final Fantasy 14 Online Announcement Showcase, fans got a first look at the MMORPG's next big expansion. It's Endwalker, which is teasing the end in more ways than one. Director Naoki Yoshida has planned to put the "Final" in "Final Fantasy" and revealed that Endwalker will wrap up the game's ten-year saga and usher in a brand new era for FF14, one that will literally take players straight to the moon.

"With Endwalker, we've come circle in the full tale of light and Hydaelyn," Yoshida said via translator. "Normally with our expansions, as you know, we don't end the story at that first expansion. While in 5.0, for example, we did get that end credits at the end of 5.0, the story wasn't actually finished until 5.3. However, with Endwalker, in 6.0, we plan on having the actual expansion complete itself in 6.0. But of course, this does not mean that we are shutting down Final Fantasy 14 and ending the game at this point. Beginning in Patch 6.1, this will mark the beginning of an entirely new adventure separate from the Zodiark and Hydaelyn saga."

This is stunning news for anybody who has followed Final Fantasy 14 to this point. Since the very beginning, even before its renaissance with A Realm Reborn, the game's storyline followed The Warrior of Light, who journeyed across the regions of Hydaelyn and Zodiark. But the story set in these lands is about to end. So where does FF14 go from here? As noted before, it goes to the moon.

In addition to spelling the end for the current FF14 saga, Endwalker will tease new mysteries for the future. As Yoshida himself notes, players will be left with the question of what the "Final Days" are that brought down the ancients. Other questions include what brought about the end, Hydaelyn and Zodiark's final fates, the fate of the Garlean Empire, and more. The answers apparently lie on the moon, but what even brings players to the moon and what does it contain? And how do players get to the moon in the first place?

The answers to these questions and many more lie in FF14's future after Patch 6.1. In the meantime, the ten-year story of Final Fantasy 14 Online will come to a close with the Endwalker expansion. It's set to release on PC and PlayStation 4 in Fall 2021. Keep it on Shacknews as we continue to follow what's next for Square Enix's popular MMORPG.

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
    Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Final Fantasy 14 Online's 10-year storyline concludes with Endwalker

      Moon's haunted

      I never played FFXIV, but reading this makes me feel kind of sad that I didn’t. To have an MMO go on for a decade with this degree of thematic/story unity is a special kind of thing to have played through. Even WoW couldn’t really keep a coherent theme going over that whole time.

      I’d be happy to see a new era of truly massive, next-gen MMOs arise. Star Citizen sounds like it’s finally bearing fruit and Destiny 2 certainly appears to be solidifying a universe, but there’s so much room for a tighter shared narrative and a broader group gameplay experience.

      Maybe I just miss those old 40 man raids tonight, on a chilly late winter type of evening.

        Nice thing with 14 from story perspective is you can jump in and not really feel "left behind". Though if you jump in only for the story, there will be slow parts while you wait for a dungeon finder to get you into a group and unfortunately dungeons are tied into the story. It can get cutscene heavy, which is normally warns you about, but you can treat a huge part of the game as basically a proper number entry to the series.

        Community is also fantastic.

          Dual leveling is the way to go, though you should do all story stuff save dungeons as a DPS because those queue waits are going to be atrocious.

          I just got home and I can't wait to read all about this.

          Hey! That’s really good to know! I might eventually check it out, in that case. Sounds like there’s a big enough community even for the oldest stuff.

        Also onsale for 20 bucks (doesn't include latest expac, but that's still like 100+ hours of story stuff to tied you over before deciding to buy the expac).

        Can also be played with a controller and after some adjusting is actually quite decent.

      I love almost all Final Fantasy but never liked 11 or 14. MMO gameplay is just not my bag at all.

        The base game is the mmoiest of mmos but the later ones lay off it a bunch. By the time you hit the patches leading up to the first expansion you've cut full cutscenes and a more single player feel.

        But it's still an mmo, you're right. And it's not for everyone. The story and the music (my god, the music) make it amazing. Not to mention the community.

          Although immediately after posting that I see the ps5 open beta announcement so maybe take the community thing to mean as of this moment.

        You’re more of a single player type guy, aren’t you?

        I really adored huge raids themselves, but it was not easy to experience those without dealing with a lot of aggro and try hard types. I pulled myself back from playing games that felt like a second job more than once, mostly from not finding my type of laid back, fuck up but keep pushing type of gang to play with.

        I’m banking on things being different this time! (My electrician is going kind of slow....he keeps telling me it’ll be done in a week, lol)

          Single player in everything yeah!!!

          I find other people in games ruin any kind of vibe the game is going for. People jumping or bunny hopping everywhere, spamming chat with memes or emojis, going afk to pee, etc.

