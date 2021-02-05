Final Fantasy 14 Online's 10-year storyline concludes with Endwalker The Final Fantasy 14 Online story as everybody knows it is about to come to an end with the upcoming Endwalker expansion. So where does Square Enix's MMORPG go from here?

During Friday's Final Fantasy 14 Online Announcement Showcase, fans got a first look at the MMORPG's next big expansion. It's Endwalker, which is teasing the end in more ways than one. Director Naoki Yoshida has planned to put the "Final" in "Final Fantasy" and revealed that Endwalker will wrap up the game's ten-year saga and usher in a brand new era for FF14, one that will literally take players straight to the moon.

"With Endwalker, we've come circle in the full tale of light and Hydaelyn," Yoshida said via translator. "Normally with our expansions, as you know, we don't end the story at that first expansion. While in 5.0, for example, we did get that end credits at the end of 5.0, the story wasn't actually finished until 5.3. However, with Endwalker, in 6.0, we plan on having the actual expansion complete itself in 6.0. But of course, this does not mean that we are shutting down Final Fantasy 14 and ending the game at this point. Beginning in Patch 6.1, this will mark the beginning of an entirely new adventure separate from the Zodiark and Hydaelyn saga."

This is stunning news for anybody who has followed Final Fantasy 14 to this point. Since the very beginning, even before its renaissance with A Realm Reborn, the game's storyline followed The Warrior of Light, who journeyed across the regions of Hydaelyn and Zodiark. But the story set in these lands is about to end. So where does FF14 go from here? As noted before, it goes to the moon.

In addition to spelling the end for the current FF14 saga, Endwalker will tease new mysteries for the future. As Yoshida himself notes, players will be left with the question of what the "Final Days" are that brought down the ancients. Other questions include what brought about the end, Hydaelyn and Zodiark's final fates, the fate of the Garlean Empire, and more. The answers apparently lie on the moon, but what even brings players to the moon and what does it contain? And how do players get to the moon in the first place?

The answers to these questions and many more lie in FF14's future after Patch 6.1. In the meantime, the ten-year story of Final Fantasy 14 Online will come to a close with the Endwalker expansion. It's set to release on PC and PlayStation 4 in Fall 2021. Keep it on Shacknews as we continue to follow what's next for Square Enix's popular MMORPG.