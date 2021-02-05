New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarYear of the Games: 2020Destiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Year of the Games: 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Final Fantasy 14 Online is getting a PS5 open beta in April

Those waiting for Final Fantasy 14 Online to jump to the latest PlayStation generation won't have to wait long. An open beta is set to kick off in April.
Ozzie Mejia
2

Final Fantasy 14 Online has been on PC and PlayStation platforms for almost a full decade. That includes more than one generation of PlayStation consoles. Some might be wondering if Square Enix will bring its MMORPG to the newest PlayStation generation. That answer is a resounding yes and it will be coming soon.

The Final Fantasy 14 Online Announcement Showcase concluded with Square Enix CEO Yosuke Matsuda taking the stage to reveal that a PlayStation 5 version of Square Enix's MMORPG is almost ready to release. It will feature 4K resolution, faster loading times, and a significantly improved frame rate. The development team will also look to make further graphical improvements over the course of future updates. Like most PS5 releases to this point, this version of Final Fantasy 14 Online will have two separate modes: one that focuses on 4K resolution and another that focuses on frame rate and performance.

Those who already have a registered license for Final Fantasy 14 Online on PlayStation 4 will not have to make any further purchase. Their registered license means they can enjoy the PS5 Upgrade Edition of FF14 Online at no extra cost. However, a monthly subscription fee is still required to play. Those who don't own FF14 Online on PS4 will have to purchase the PS5 version a la carte, though a free trial will be available at the start of the open beta. Of course, this is the part where I point out that Final Fantasy 14 on PS4 is on sale right now on the PlayStation Store.

The PS5 version of Final Fantasy 14 Online caps off a full night of announcements, one that mainly revolved around the game's next big expansion, Endwalker. Endwalker will introduce a series of new features, as well as a storyline that wraps up the 10-year narrative of Final Fantasy 14 Online to this point.

The Final Fantasy 14 Online open beta is set to come to PlayStation 5 on April 13. A final release date has not been revealed, but Square Enix expects to bring Square Enix's long-running MMORPG to PS5 soon.

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola