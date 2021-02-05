Final Fantasy 14 Online is getting a PS5 open beta in April Those waiting for Final Fantasy 14 Online to jump to the latest PlayStation generation won't have to wait long. An open beta is set to kick off in April.

Final Fantasy 14 Online has been on PC and PlayStation platforms for almost a full decade. That includes more than one generation of PlayStation consoles. Some might be wondering if Square Enix will bring its MMORPG to the newest PlayStation generation. That answer is a resounding yes and it will be coming soon.

The Final Fantasy 14 Online Announcement Showcase concluded with Square Enix CEO Yosuke Matsuda taking the stage to reveal that a PlayStation 5 version of Square Enix's MMORPG is almost ready to release. It will feature 4K resolution, faster loading times, and a significantly improved frame rate. The development team will also look to make further graphical improvements over the course of future updates. Like most PS5 releases to this point, this version of Final Fantasy 14 Online will have two separate modes: one that focuses on 4K resolution and another that focuses on frame rate and performance.

Those who already have a registered license for Final Fantasy 14 Online on PlayStation 4 will not have to make any further purchase. Their registered license means they can enjoy the PS5 Upgrade Edition of FF14 Online at no extra cost. However, a monthly subscription fee is still required to play. Those who don't own FF14 Online on PS4 will have to purchase the PS5 version a la carte, though a free trial will be available at the start of the open beta. Of course, this is the part where I point out that Final Fantasy 14 on PS4 is on sale right now on the PlayStation Store.

The PS5 version of Final Fantasy 14 Online caps off a full night of announcements, one that mainly revolved around the game's next big expansion, Endwalker. Endwalker will introduce a series of new features, as well as a storyline that wraps up the 10-year narrative of Final Fantasy 14 Online to this point.

The Final Fantasy 14 Online open beta is set to come to PlayStation 5 on April 13. A final release date has not been revealed, but Square Enix expects to bring Square Enix's long-running MMORPG to PS5 soon.