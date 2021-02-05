Weekend Console Download Deals for Feb. 5: PlayStation Critics' Choice Sale

Chances are that if you see a seal of approval from multiple critics, your money is going to be well-spent. That means there are a lot of quality games to select from during the PlayStation Critics' Choice sale. Strong games both big and small are on sale for the next couple of weeks. If you're looking for the best from Ubisoft (Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Watch Dogs: Legion), this will be the sale for you. However, you can also find other quality titles, including Spelunky 2, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2, and Final Fantasy XIV Online. If you don't own a PS5 and want to play Valhalla, it's on sale over on Xbox too, so don't worry too much there. Nintendo also has its own Ubisoft sale going down, so if you're looking to play Immortals Fenyx Rising on your Switch, you can pick it up at a discount this weekend.
Elsewhere, the monthly freebies have rotated out. That means you can play the all-new Destruction AllStars on your PlayStation 5. Also, Xbox would really, really like for you to play Gears 5. It's free this month as part of Games With Gold, along with the original Resident Evil. Plus, Gold members have a nice offer for Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate, so consider picking that up, too.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Gears 5 - FREE!
- Resident Evil - FREE!
- Dead Rising - FREE!
- Indiana Jones and the Emperor's Tomb - FREE!
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate - $35.99 (40% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition - $39.99 (60% off)
- World War Z GOTY Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla - $40.19 (33% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition - $27.99 (30% off)
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 - $29.99 (25% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 2/7)
- The Sims 4 - $7.99 (80% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 2/7)
- Streets of Rage 4 - $17.49 (30% off)
- Dead by Daylight: Special Edition - $11.99 (60% off)
- Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- Dead Island Definitive Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Metro Exodus - $11.99 (70% off)
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered - $15.99 (60% off)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition - $11.99 (70% off)
- RIDE 4 - $34.99 (30% off)
- Hunt: Showdown - $15.99 (60% off)
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker Definitive Edition - $24.99 (50% off)
- Anime Month
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4 - $9.89 (67% off)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot - $23.99 (60% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ Ultimate Edition - $16.49 (85% off)
- One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows - $23.99 (60% off)
- CODE VEIN - $19.79 (67% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $19.49 (35% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $19.99 (50% off)
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy - $14.99 (50% off)
- Multiplayer Madness
- Gang Beasts - $9.99 (50% off)
- Friday the 13th: The Game - $3.74 (75% off)
- Space Engineers - $13.99 (30% off)
- Armello - $5.99 (70% off)
- Brawlout - $5.99 (70% off)
- Disco Dodgeball REMIX - $2.99 (80% off)
- Lumines Remastered - $7.49 (50% off)
- Mutant Football League - $5.99 (60% off)
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Ghost of Tsushima - $40.19 (33% off)
- Critics' Choice Sale
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla [PS5 & PS4] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising [PS5 & PS4] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion [PS5 & PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Destiny 2: Beyond Light + Season [PS5 & PS4] - $33.49 (33% off)
- Spelunky 2 - $13.99 (30% off)
- Red Dead Redemption II - $29.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Madden NFL 21 [PS5 & PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $19.79 (67% off)
- Resident Evil 3 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Borderlands 3 [PS5 & PS4] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 - $29.99 (25% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Edition - $38.99 (35% off)
- Mafia: Trilogy - $38.99 (35% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate Edition [PS5 & PS4] - $34.99 (65% off)
- Overwatch Legendary Edition - $19.79 (67% off)
- Final Fantasy XIV Online: The Complete Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $19.79 (67% off)
- Fallout 76 - $15.99 (60% off)
- Remasters & Retro
- Raccoon City Edition (Resident Evil 3 + Resident Evil 2) - $31.99 (60% off)
- Shadow of the Colossus - $12.99 (35% off)
- MediEvil - $14.99 (50% off)
- Dead Cells - $12.49 (50% off)
- Streets of Rage 4 - $17.49 (30% off)
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled - $15.99 (60% off)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy - $15.99 (60% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered - $19.99 (50% off)
- Batman: Return to Arkham - $9.99 (50% off)
- Devil May Cry HD Collection - $14.99 (50% off)
- Katamari Damacy REROLL - $20.99 (30% off)
- Mega Man 30th Anniversay Bundle - $40.19 (33% off)
- Tearaway Unfolded - $5.99 (70% off)
- Games Under $20
- Death Stranding - $19.99 (50% off)
- Worms Rumble [PS5 & PS4] - $11.24 (25% off)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey - $14.99 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $8.99 (85% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 1/24)
- Dead by Daylight Special Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition - $17.49 (50% off)
- Persona 5 - $7.99 (60% off)
- Persona Dancing: Endless Night Collection - $19.24 (65% off)
- The Last Guardian - $13.99 (30% off)
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy - $12.99 (35% off)
- Battlefield V - $14.79 (63% off)
- Detroit: Become Human - $12.99 (35% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - $8.99 (85% off)
- Until Dawn - $9.99 (50% off)
- Team Sonic Racing - $17.99 (40% off)
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Destruction AllStars [PS5] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Control: Ultimate Edition [PS5 & PS4] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Concrete Genie - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Fortnite PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Rocket League PlayStation Plus Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Apex Legends: PlayStation Plus Play Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Marvel's Avengers Kate Bishop PlayStation Plus Reward - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- DC Universe Online PlayStation Plus Starter Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Path of Exile: PlayStation Plus Bundle Six - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
Nintendo Switch
- Dead Cells - $12.49 (50% off)
- Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Immortals Fenyx Rising - $35.99 (40% off)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle - $14.99 (75% off)
- Just Dance 2021 - $29.99 (40% off)
- Family Feud - $20.09 (30% off)
- Assassin's Creed III Remastered - $15.99 (60% off)
- Assassin's Creed: The Rebel Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- Trials Rising - $5.99 (70% off)
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole - $14.99 (75% off)
- South Park: The Stick of Truth - $11.99 (60% off)
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War - $4.99 (75% off)
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas - $14.99 (75% off)
- Rayman Legends Definitive Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Child of Light Ultimate Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Jeopardy - $7.99 (60% off)
- Wheel of Fortune - $7.99 (60% off)
- Monopoly for Nintendo Switch - $9.99 (75% off)
- RISK Global Domination - $9.99 (50% off)
- Uno - $3.99 (60% off)
- Mega Man Franchise Sale
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $19.79 (33% off)
- Mega Man 11 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains - $14.99 (75% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 - $8.99 (70% off)
- LEGO Jurassic World - $11.99 (60% off)
- LEGO The Incredibles - $17.99 (70% off)
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection - $14.99 (75% off)
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame - $11.99 (70% off)
- LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game - $14.99 (75% off)
- LEGO CITY Undercover - $8.99 (70% off)
- LEGO Worlds - $8.99 (70% off)
- Scribblenauts Mega Pack - $9.99 (75% off)
- Scribblenauts Showdown - $9.99 (75% off)
- Descenders - $18.74 (25% off)
- Jenny LeClue Detectivu - $2.99 (87% off)
- Brawlout - $6.79 (66% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Space Wolf - $8.99 (50% off)
- Call of Juarez: Gunslinger - $9.99 (50% off)
- Runbow - $2.99 (80% off)
