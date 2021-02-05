Weekend Console Download Deals for Feb. 5: PlayStation Critics' Choice Sale

Chances are that if you see a seal of approval from multiple critics, your money is going to be well-spent. That means there are a lot of quality games to select from during the PlayStation Critics' Choice sale. Strong games both big and small are on sale for the next couple of weeks. If you're looking for the best from Ubisoft (Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Watch Dogs: Legion), this will be the sale for you. However, you can also find other quality titles, including Spelunky 2, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2, and Final Fantasy XIV Online. If you don't own a PS5 and want to play Valhalla, it's on sale over on Xbox too, so don't worry too much there. Nintendo also has its own Ubisoft sale going down, so if you're looking to play Immortals Fenyx Rising on your Switch, you can pick it up at a discount this weekend.

Elsewhere, the monthly freebies have rotated out. That means you can play the all-new Destruction AllStars on your PlayStation 5. Also, Xbox would really, really like for you to play Gears 5. It's free this month as part of Games With Gold, along with the original Resident Evil. Plus, Gold members have a nice offer for Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate, so consider picking that up, too.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox

The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch