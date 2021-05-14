What song is playing in the Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker trailer? That's an amazing song in the Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker trailer. What is that song?

One of the most exciting reveals from Friday's Final Fantasy 14 Digital Fan Festival keynote was the full version of the Endwalker expansion trailer. This trailer contained a number of new story reveals, the return of some fan-favorite characters, and some exciting new features. It also featured a banging theme song. What was that song?

There's no official title for the song in the Endwalker trailer. It's simply the Endwalker theme. That's not informative at all! However, we do have information about the talent behind the song, as revealed during the Final Fantasy 14 Digital Fan Festival.

The music for the song comes from long-time composer Masayoshi Soken, who has worked as composer on Final Fantasy 14 since the MMORPG's inception. He's also known for his background music for games like Drakengard 2, Mario Hoops 3-on-3, and Mario Sports Mix.

Lyrics are from Michael Christopher "Koji" Fox and Natsuko Ishikawa. The lyrics are all in Japanese, so English speakers may have trouble making them out. However, they may be worth the effort to translate, because FF14 Producer and Director Naoki Yoshida noted that the lyrics contain hints for Endwalker's greater story.

The Primals are the band behind the music. In additional to their musical performance, Sam Carter from Architects provided the song's main vocals. Background vocals were provided by Amanda Achen, who FF14 players may recognize from the "Tomorrow and Tomorrow" song from the Shadowbringers expansion.

Final Fantasy 14's Endwalker expansion will release in Fall 2021. Expect the theme to come to the Final Fantasy 14 Spotify at a later date. This expansion will conclude FF14's ten-year storyline and will also introduce FF14 to the PlayStation 5. Now that you've heard the Endwalker theme, be sure to follow Shacknews for the latest information on Final Fantasy 14's next big step forward.