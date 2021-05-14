Watch the Final Fantasy 14 Digital Fan Festival 2021 keynote here The Final Fantasy 14 Digital Fan Festival is kicking off in just a few hours and will feature new information on the Endwalker expansion, as well as what's next for Square Enix's MMORPG.

Today is a special occasion for Final Fantasy 14 Online players. Square Enix is throwing the Final Fantasy 14 Digital Fan Festival. Yes, that's a "digital" fan festival, as COVID-19 is continuing to push back in-person gatherings. Even though fans are staying home this year, there's a lot to get excited about for this year's show, as the FF14 dev team is promising new details on the year ahead for Square Enix's long-running MMORPG.

The Final Fantasy 14 Digital Fan Festival 2021

The Final Fantasy 14 Digital Fan Festival begins on Friday at 6 p.m. PDT. The festival will run simultaneously around the world. The full livestream can be seen in the embed below, through the Final Fantasy 14 YouTube channel or the Final Fantasy 14 Twitch channel.

The keynote address will be delivered by FF14 Producer and Director Naoki Yoshida, who will reveal new information about the game's future. This includes more information about the upcoming Endwalker expansion. This will be the expansion that concludes FF14's ten-year storyline and sets an all-new story in motion. It will also usher in the PlayStation 5 version of Final Fantasy 14, which has already gone into open beta.

Players can check out other noteworthy panels through Friday and Saturday. In addition to the keynote address, a development panel will begin on Friday at 10:30 p.m. PDT and will go behind the scenes on the making of Final Fantasy 14 Online. A Letter from the Producer segment is scheduled for Saturday at 6:50 p.m. and will feature additional information from the FF14 development team.

Various in-game items will also be available over the course of the weekend. This includes the Lunar Whale mount, which is Final Fantasy 14 Online's first eight-player mount. You can learn more about that over on the Final Fantasy 14 Digital Fan Festival website.

Shacknews will cover Friday's keynote in earnest and will report back with any major reveals. Be sure to come back tonight and enjoy the show.