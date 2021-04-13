Final Fantasy 14 update 5.5 patch notes kick off PS5 open beta Final Fantasy 14's 5.5 patch is out now. For PS5 owners, that means the open beta is now up and running.

Final Fantasy 14 Online is marching towards its next big expansion, one that will change the game forever. To get there, Square Enix is first issuing the game's 5.5 patch, which will feature a slew of new content. It will also mark the first opportunity for PS4 owners to take their Final Fantasy MMORPG adventure to the new PlayStation 5.

First announced back in February, the PlayStation 5 version of Final Fantasy 14 will take advantage of several of the console's features. The open beta will default to 1440p, but 4K (2160p) and Full HD (1080p) options are also available for those who want to prioritize either performance or graphical fidelity. The DualSense controller features will be applied to first-person targeting, character and mount movement, weapon usage, crafting actions, and various mini-games. PS5 owners can also expect to see all-new trophies, which will pile onto the existing trophy list from the PS3 and PS4 versions of FF14. If you own a PS5, but prefer to play your game on PC, the PS5 DualSense controller can now be used on the PC version of FF14, just without certain features like haptic feedback.

As far as content goes, players can expect to find new main story quests (Unto the Breach, Here Be Dragons, Righteous Indignation, and three mystery quests), along with the continuations of the NieR crossover YoRHa: Dark Apocalypse quest line and the The Sorrow of Weriyt quest line. New side quests have been added, as well.

In addition to this, new multiplayer instances are now open to Disciples of War or Magic who are at level 80. The four-player Paglth'an dungeon, the Cloud Deck trial (which also has an Extreme version), The Whorleater encounter, and the Fantastic Mr. Faux mission will all be available for those who can round up willing parties.

Players can also look for new craftable items, new furnishings for their houses, some mini-game changes, balance tweaks, and much more.

All of this should keep players entertained until the eventual release of the Endwalker expansion, which is set to release later this year and officially wrap up the 10-year storyline that started with A Realm Reborn.

There is a substantial amount of information to cover with the Final Fantasy 14 Online 5.5 patch. Be sure to check out the full 5.5 patch notes from the Final Fantasy 14 Lodestone. There is no end date for the PS5 open beta and Square Enix will look to add to it in the months ahead. You can find more details on that on PlayStation.Blog.