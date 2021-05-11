Resident Evil Village shipped over 3 million units as of its first weekend The follow-up horror adventure of Ethan Winters in Resident Evil Village is proving to be every bit as popular as Monster Hunter Rise.

Capcom is having an incredibly strong 2021 so far. The developer launched Monster Hunter Rise earlier this year and has pushed millions of copies of the game since. Now, it’s Resident Evil Village’s time to shine, and shine it did. Capcom recently released a report putting a number on just how much. Apparently, since it launched late last week, Resident Evil Village has already rolled around three million copies out the door.

This information comes from a press release on Capcom’s investor relations website posted on May 11, 2021. According to the release, since the launch of Resident Evil Village on May 7, 2021, the game has achieved over three million units shipped worldwide across PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. This adds handsomely to the 100 million units the whole franchise had already shipped as of June 2020. Moreover, it continues to provide support to the strong outlook Capcom spoke of recently in its FY 2020 year-end financial report in which it boasted its fourth consecutive year of record profits.

Resident Evil Village has been highly praised across the video game community by both players and critics, including our review here at Shacknews. The game features a delicious blend of enjoyable action, weapon upgrades, gorgeous visuals, and strong characters throughout, and although it’s a little light on horror, it’s still an incredible entry for the franchise. Alongside Monster Hunter Rise, which performed similarly successful in its first weekend and has achieved over six million units shipped since launch, Capcom looks to be in a strong position to chase after a fifth year of record profits.

There’s even more to come in the likes of the Resident Evil 25th anniversary multiplayer title RE: Verse and Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin. However, with Monster Hunter Rise and Resident Evil Village under its belt, Capcom’s 2021 is in incredibly good shape for anything else that may come this year.