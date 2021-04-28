Monster Hunter Rise gifts more free items to players after shipping 6 million units A second Kamura Pack full of useful hunting items has been gifted to Monster Hunter Rise players as a thank you after the game crossed 6 million units shipped.

Monster Hunter Rise has continued to be one of Capcom’s greatest success stories of the year, not to mention a frontrunning candidate for one of the Nintendo Switch’s best games in 2021. The game’s sheer quality and fun shine through and it has ensured that millions of players are picking it up to play regularly even as Capcom adds more content to it. In fact, the game has just crossed another million in units shipped, reaching over six million altogether and as a thank you, Capcom is giving players another pack of free hunting items to celebrate.

Capcom announced the Kamura Pack 2: Big Hit Celebration bundle of items on the Monster Hunter Twitter on April 28, 2021. The latest item pack is in celebration of Monster Hunter Rise crossing 6 million units shipped. Considering we’re only a month removed from the game’s launch, it’s a stellar milestone to say the least and the free item pack contains some fantastic items to add to your supplies. Mega Demondrug and Armorskin alone will be well worth it for the low price of free.

#MHRise has hit another big milestone, shipping over 6 million copies worldwide! Thank you so much for your ongoing support, Hunters! ❤️



To celebrate, we're giving out another Item Pack! Check in with Senri the Mailman to claim your Kamura Pack 2. 💌 pic.twitter.com/fTxAu9EaQz — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) April 28, 2021

Much like the item pack that launched when Monster Hunter Rise crossed five million units, this pack can be accessed by heading over to Senri the Mailman (the palico sitting across from your item box that handles multiplayer access), heading down to Add-On Content in the menu, finding the Kamura Pack 2: Big Hit Celebration item, and claiming it. The items will automatically be transferred to your stash.

Monster Hunter Rise has been highly worthy of the praise given to it and the sales milestones achieved. With the 2.0 free title update adding monsters like Chameleos, Teostra, and Kushala Daora to the game, there’s even more to do as well. Be sure to claim your item pack before you head off into further hunts and stay tuned for even further updates such as the 3.0 update coming at the end of May.