Teostra & Kushala Daora coming to Monster Hunter Rise Version 2.0 alongside Chameleos

The Monster Hunter Rise Version 2.0 Free Title Update is getting a surprise injection of dangerous elder dragons alongside Chameleos.
TJ Denzer
1

For the previous month, Capcom has been teasing Chameleos for the Monster Hunter Rise Version 2.0 Free Title Update. However, Chameleos wasn’t arriving solo. Capcom also teased further monsters coming to the hunt, and while variants of existing monsters could have been expected, a couple returning beasts are about to increase the intensity of the game immensely. Elder dragons Teostra and Kushala Daora are joining Chameleos on the MH Rise Ver. 2.0 update.

Teostra and Kushala Daora were revealed for the Monster Hunter Rise Version 2.0 Free Title Update in the Monster Hunter Digital Event on April 27, 2021. Many may remember these elder dragons as some of the most dangerous hunts in previous games, such as Monster Hunter World. With the launch of the Version 2.0 Free Title Update on April 28, 2021, Teostra, Kushala Daora, and Chameleos will become the latest additions to your hunting adventures in Monster Hunter Rise. That’s not all. There’s quite a bit of additional paid (though pretty much all cosmetic) DLC coming to the game as of the Monster Hunter Rise Version 2.0 Free Title Update as well.

Monster Hunter Rise has done quite well for itself since its launch in March, having racked up over five million units shipped and gained praise from both players and critics alike. We certainly loved it in our Shacknews review. What’s more the game is dense even without further content, but the additions of Chameleos, Teostra, and Kushala Daora should make for fantastic new outings as players figure out the best way to beat these beasties in MH Rise. Even then, Capcom has also teased that a Monster Hunter Rise Version 3.0 Free Title Update is also in the works and expected to launch at the end of May 2021.

First thing’s first, though. Monster Hunter Rise Version 2.0 is coming up on April 28. As Chameleos, Teostra, and Kushala Daora enter the fray, stay tuned for new patch notes, updates, and reveals coming for Monster Hunter Rise pretty shortly.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

