Monster Hunter Rise Version 3.0 Title Update coming late May Capcom is already gearing up for the next title update after 2.0. Another free title update is coming at the end of May with new monsters and a new ending.

Monster Hunter Rise Title Update Version 2.0 is just about to come out, bringing all sorts of new goodies to the game. We’re getting elder dragons alongside Chameleos, quite a bit of paid cosmetic DLC, and more. That said, Capcom is already gearing up for the next big thing. During the recent Monster Hunter event, we learned that Title Update 3.0 is in the works, will feature even more new monsters, and is coming at the end of May 2021.

Capcom revealed this interesting bit of information during the Monster Hunter Digital Event on April 27, 2021. Although much of the livestream was dedicated to Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin and the Monster Hunter Rise Version 2.0 Free Title Update, Capcom also shared that it has quite a bit of further content coming right around the corner. After MH Rise Ver. 2.0 lands on April 28, 2021, the developers will be turning attention to preparing the Version 3.0 Free Title Update for the end of May 2021, which will include further new monsters to hunt and a new ending to the game.

There are still a lot of unknown details about the Monster Hunter Rise Version 3.0 Free Title Update, but we at least know more monsters and a new ending are coming.

Monster Hunter Rise has been an incredibly successful venture, pulling in high praise and acclaim from players and critics alike (including high scores in our Shacknews review). It also reached more than five million units shipped in under two weeks after launch. It seems pretty clear that most people are enjoying the game and Capcom wants to keep the fun going. This month’s free title update and next month’s teased Version 3.0 will add a lot of new content to the game for players to pursue well after their regular hunts start to wear thin.

With the Monster Hunter Rise Version 2.0 Free Title Update coming on April 28 and the Version 3.0 update coming at the end of May, stay tuned for patch notes and further details as they become available throughout this coming month.