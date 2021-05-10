Capcom (COOEF) FY2020 report boasts fourth consecutive year of record profits Capcom rode high on a successful year banking on the back of the Resident Evil 3 remake and the all-new addition of Monster Hunter Rise.

Capcom has posted its year-end financial reports for the fiscal year of 2020 to 2021 and, as should be expected given the company’s strong year, it made money hand over fist. In fact, Capcom reported FY2020 as its fourth consecutive year of record profits, raking in over 95 million yen on the momentum of titles like the Resident Evil 3 remake and the Monster Hunter franchise.

Capcom posted its FY2020 year-end financial report on the Capcom investor relations website on May 10, 2021. According to the report it was another record profit year for the company. In addition to bringing in 95.3 million yen (about $875 million USD) in net sales, up 16.8 percent year-to-year from the previous year, the company also reported an operating profit of 34.6 million yen (about $320 million USD), which was up 51.6 percent over the previous year. Capcom largely attributed this success to stay-at-home orders and COVID pandemic prevention worldwide, helping to sell more of its popular titles, including the Resident Evil 3 remake, Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, the next-gen upgrade of Devil May Cry 5, and the very recently launched Monster Hunter Rise.

A look at Capcom (COOEF)'s topline charts from its FY2020 report show notable boosts in both its Net Sales and Operating Income over the previous year.

Capcom, perhaps very rightfully, forecasted that it will have yet another strong fiscal year from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022. After all, Monster Hunter Rise launched on March 26, 2021 and although it had massive amount of sales in the first week, it would also go on to sell million after million in the weeks after Capcom’s fiscal year ended. The game has been much beloved for both longtime Monster Hunter fans and newcomers alike, easily earning high marks here in its Shacknews review. Moreover, Capcom has had another massive title launch in the form of Resident Evil Village, which has also garnered praise from both critics and players. On these titles alone, Capcom has an incredible lineup under its FY2021 belt, and that’s not even including things like the upcoming Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin coming in June.

With this in mind, it will be interesting to see if Capcom can make a fifth year of consecutive record profits. With Monster Hunter Rise, Resident Evil Village, and more under its best, it seems more than set to do so. Stay tuned for more financial reporting and information as details become available.