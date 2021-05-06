PS5 may be getting a console redesign in 2022 According to manufacturing sources close to Sony, the PS5 may be headed for a spec redesign that will make it less costly to reproduce.

As Sony’s flagship console in the new generation, and having only just launched in holiday 2020, one might think that the PlayStation 5 design was built to last on its current specs for the next couple foreseeable years at least. One might be wrong. According to sources familiar with Sony’s manufacturing and design, the tech giant may be gearing up with its partners to start putting a new PS5 design into production as early as 2022.

The reports on Sony’s alleged plans for a PS5 redesign come from Taiwanese outlet Digital Times (paywall) on May 6, 2021. According to Digital Times, suppliers at TSMC Taiwan are preparing to start production on a new spec model of the PS5 in 2022. Reportedly, as a spec update, this won’t be a functional upgrade. The capabilities of the new PS5 won’t change. Instead, Sony is allegedly going for a new “semi-customized” 6nm CPU that will be less costly in the manufacturing process than the current design, as noted by Kantan Games CEO Dr. Serkan Toto.

Taiwanese news outlet with spotty track record Digitimes: Sony aims for a PS5 redesign for 2Q or 3Q 2022: https://t.co/ASb1oWa3gM (paywall: and yes, I am subscribed)



It says the next PS5 will come with a "new semi-customized" 6nm CPU from AMD.



5nm is said to be too costly. — Dr. Serkan Toto / Kantan Games Inc. (@serkantoto) May 6, 2021

Keeping a handle on its supplies and cost has seemingly been a major part of Sony’s ongoing strategy in the current console generation amid semiconductor shortages. Despite selling out 7.8 million PS5s since the console’s launch back in holiday 2020, the company also expressed concern over semiconductor shortages for at least the span of 2021 in its Q4 2020 financial report. With the console also now cleared for sale in mainland China in the near future, the new design may also be necessary to help Sony meet increased demand in production and lower costs.

Regardless, it would seem that, at least in near future, PS5 is going through its first notable redesign. Stay tuned as we follow this story for further updates and information leading up to the supposed production in 2022.