Sony has sold 7.8 million PS5s since the console's launch According to Sony's recent Q4 2020 earnings report, the PS5 is actually selling a little above its expectations since launch.

The PlayStation 5 is a brand new era for Sony and one the gaming giant has jumped into with both feet. We’re still only starting to see the beginnings of what the console can do, but little by little, software is rolling out on the PS5 that features incredible detail and a wealth of things that were impossible on the previous console. It’s been hard to get hands on a system, but that doesn’t mean it hasn’t been selling. In fact, Sony reported the PS5 has actually sold above expectations in its previous quarter results.

Sony reported the official unit sales of the PS5 during its recent Q4 2020 earnings report on its investor relations website on April 28, 2021. According to the report, Sony reported that the PlayStation 5 has sold around 7.8 million units. This number was just a little bit over the expectations for the console by this time with 7.6 million having been the goal. Sony also reported that 3.3 million of those units were sold in this previous fiscal quarter leading up to March 31 alone.

Despite an ongoing semiconductor famine affecting its production, Sony claims the PS5 has sold over its expectations leading up to the end of the company's Q4 2020.

Despite the impressive sales, Sony is staying conservative with its expectations for 2021. The PS5 was affected by the ongoing semiconductor famine, and although Sony claims to have the supplies to continue PS5 production in 2021, it’s not banking on issues clearing up before the end of the year. Instead, Sony is turning its attention towards a sales target of 14.8 million in 2022 and PS5’s second fiscal year.

Even then, those massive sales don't mean it’s been easy to get hands on a PS5. Aftermarket sellers have gone out of their way to stockpile consoles to try to resell them at exorbitant feeds.

Sony seems to have plans to survive the semiconductor shortage in the short and long run. Nonetheless, for better or worse, the PS5 has sold better than even Sony planned and will likely continue to do well as it enters a season of strong titles like Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and Resident Evil Village, just to name a few.