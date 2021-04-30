Fall Guys Xbox & Nintendo Switch launches delayed, cross-play in development Unfortunately, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X won't get Fall Guys by Summer 2021, but Mediatonic is using the delay to add cross-play.

Among the lovely list of surprises that occurred when Epic Games acquired Mediatonic was that it would be bringing its competitive running bean game Fall Guys to further platforms. Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S were set to get the game by Summer 2021 as of recent announcements. Unfortunately, that no longer seems to be the case as Mediatonic has confirmed it’s delaying Xbox and Switch versions of Fall Guys past the original Summer release window. The good news is that the delay will allow for the inclusion of cross-play when the multiplatform launch does happen.

Mediatonic made the announcement of delays and cross-play on the Fall Guys Twitter and in a website press release on April 30, 2021. According to the release, Mediatonic wants to make sure it gets the most out of the new tools and opportunities afforded to it through its acquisition by Epic Games. On one hand, that means delaying the game’s previously announced Nintendo Switch and Xbox console launches out of the originally intended Summer 2021 windows. However, one of the big things that comes with that delay is that Mediatonic confirmed cross-platform play is definitely in development.

While in the short run, it might be a bummer for those who were looking to play Fall Guys on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, or Nintendo Switch, it ultimately sounds like it will be a good move for the whole game’s ecosystem. Already available on PS4, PS5, and PC, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout definitely isn’t a bad game, but there has been plenty of contention even here at Shacknews about the missing features holding the game back from truly being great. One of them was definitely the lack of cross-play, but private lobbies and availability in a place like Switch is definitely a want as well. It sounds like at least a chunk of those could finally come to fruition.

There’s no new release window for Fall Guys on Xbox or Switch, nor the arrival of the cross-play feature just yet, so stay tuned as we await further details on release dates, availability, and further upcoming content.