Hall of Ablution puzzle - Resident Evil Village Learn how to solve the Hall of Ablution statue puzzle in Resident Evil Village.

The Hall of Ablution is a lavish room within Castle Dimitrescu in Resident Evil Village. There are some exquisite statues, stunning paintings, and a lot of blood. The Hall of Ablution statue puzzle might give you a moment’s pause, so let us help you solve the riddle so you can escape Lady Dimitrescu’s grasp.

Hall of Ablution puzzle solution

As you enter the Hall of Ablution in Castle Dimitrescu, you will note the four distinct statues that encompass the central bloody bath. These statues must be turned to match the riddle on the back wall. The riddle reads:

Women are blind to male advances, but the poor shall take their chances to give their lord their bounty sown, so that soon the wine may flow.

What this riddle states is that the female statues will not face the men, the poor will face the lord, and the wine will be poured. In order to make this work, you need to turn the man on horseback towards the lady with the wine bottle. Turn the lady with the wine bottle to face the woman with the wine glass. Turn the woman with the wine glass toward the woman with the wine bottle. And finally, turn the poor to face the man on horseback.

If you’ve got everyone facing the correct way, the central pool will drain to reveal a set of stairs going down deeper below Castle Dimitrescu. While you’re exploring the castle, make sure you find the F2 sniper rifle. This is one of the many weapons you can unlock, and one of the first after you’ve gotten the M1897 shotgun.

After you’ve solved the Hall of Ablution puzzle, you’ll be free to continue on your journey to find the other masks for the Hall of the Four. Be sure to check out the Shacknews Resident Evil Village page for more puzzle solutions and collectible guides.