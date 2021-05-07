Where to find the F2 sniper rifle - Resident Evil Village Deal more damage from a distance by unlocking the F2 sniper rifle in Resident Evil Village.

Sometimes you need to put some distance between you and the beasts in Resident Evil Village, which is where the F2 sniper rifle comes in. Finding the sniper rifle is going to take a bit of work, even more so if your inventory is starting to look a bit full.

F2 sniper rifle location

The F2 sniper rifle in Resident Evil Village is located in Castle Dimitrescu, specifically, in the Attic above the Atelier. You will need to first solve the Atelier bell puzzle to be able to reach it. These areas are on the northern side of the castle, with the Atelier being on 2F and the Attic being on RF.

One thing to note about the F2 sniper rifle is that it takes up a lot of space. Ensure you have a 2x5 block of space free in your inventory else you will need to throw things away or come back for it later. You can expand your inventory by purchasing additional space from the Duke. If you’re low on funds, check out our guide on how to get more Lei so you can buy whatever you want.

The F2 sniper rifle has a few attachments that can be found throughout the game. While most are purchased for the Duke, a magazine-increase can be unlocked after the Castle Dimitrescu section of the game. Once you have the sniper rifle, you might also consider tracking down the M1911 handgun to replace the slower LEMI, and then later on getting the M1851 Wolfsbane magnum.

Though not the most powerful weapon in Resident Evil Village, the F2 sniper rifle should definitely be found and collected. If you really like it, consider buying the attachments and upgrades to increase its proficiency at killing beasts. Stop by the Shacknews Resident Evil Village page for more weapon location guides.