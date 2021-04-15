Guardian Games 2021 end date - Destiny 2 Cash in your medals and earn some last Laurels before the Guardian Games 2021 end date rolls around in Destiny 2.

Guardian Games 2021 will no doubt be a wild ride for all players, and as they always do, this one has to come to an end. The Guardian Games 2021 end date in Destiny 2 might be close to the day it all kicks off, but it should be enough time for the classes to work out which one is better than the rest (Warlocks rule!).

Guardian Games 2021 has a multi-day end date, starting on May 7 and ending on May 11, 2021. This puts the final day of the event on the same day that Destiny 2 Season 14 is launching, which means Guardian Games is likely to conclude on Weekly Reset, which is 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET. Depending on server downtime, this could be sooner as the servers are taken offline to prepare for the next season.

As you might note, the end date of Guardian Games actually spans a few days. The reason behind this multi-day end date is that Bungie will be holding a special closing ceremony in the Tower. This means that May 7 is when the event will come to a close and the victors will be crowned. The victory celebration will continue up until the servers are taken offline to launch Season 14 of Destiny 2. You can check out our guide on all Seasons and their release date orders in Destiny 2 so you can see what came before and what lies ahead.

Before May 11 arrives, taking with it Guardian Games 2021, make sure you also complete the Season of the Chosen Triumphs so you can earn the Chosen Title. And as we approach the release of the next Season, stop by the Shacknews Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide for a wealth of information to help you claim new Exotics, Catalysts, and whatever else you need to fight back against the Darkness.