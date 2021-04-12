Destiny 2 Season 14 release date The release date for Season 14 of Destiny 2 is almost here.

Destiny 2 Season 14’s release date is almost here. The Season, while currently unnamed, will usher in the next major deluge of content for players to sink their teeth into. With a lot of changes and tweaks coming, as well as new story beats and plot points, players are chomping at the bit for a Season 14 release date and start time.

Destiny 2 Season 14 release date

Destiny 2 Season 14 will release on May 11, 2021. While there is currently no known name for this season, players do know that Vault of Glass will be returning from Destiny 1 as the Season’s raid. This has led to a lot of speculation over what the season will be called, with some players suggesting “Season of Glass”.

Vault of Glass is set to return in Season 14 of Destiny 2.

Season of the Chosen is scheduled to end on May 11 as well, which means that the weekly reset will be ushering Season 13 out and bringing Season 14 in. This will no doubt be achieved through a lengthy maintenance time during which the Destiny 2 servers will be down and unavailable. Make sure you check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 server status guide, which we will update with relevant information as it comes.

Though we don’t know the name of Destiny 2 Season 14, we at least have a good idea of when it will be ending. Each Season typically lasts 100 days, which means that Season 14 will likely stick around until at least the middle of August. Whether or not the delay to the Witch Queen affects this end date remains to be seen.

Destiny 2 Season 14 is almost here, and as its release date rapidly approaches, make sure you’ve checked off all the boxes and things you need to do in Season of the Chosen. You can look over the Shacknews Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide for a treasure trove of information and resources to help you prepare for what lies ahead.