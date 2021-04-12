Mythic Quest Season 2 new trailer shows off Snoop Dogg guest spot As Mythic Quest Season 2 readies for launch in May, a new trailer shared the stories ahead as the dev team gets back together, featuring a guest appearance from Snoop Dogg.

The Apple TV+ exclusive second season of Mythic Quest is almost here, slated for a launch at the start of May. Rob McElhenney’s comedy series about the rigors of developing and maintaining a fictional world’s most popular MMORPG is set to roll out soon, and we just got a new trailer ahead of its release. It features things going a little too well and a special guest appearance from Snoop Dogg.

Ubisoft and Apple TV shared the trailer for the upcoming Mythic Quest Season 2 via the Apple TV YouTube channel on April 12, 2021. On May 7, Apple TV+ viewers will be able to rejoin the Mythic Quest cast as they pursue the development of an expansion to their world-famous game following a return from pandemic quarantine. Once contentious characters Ian Grimm (Rob McElhenney) and Poppy Li (Charlotte Nicdao) are getting along a little too well. David Brittlebee (David Hornsby) sees it as a “calm before the divorce.” Musician and, as of recent, famously short-tempered gaming streamer Snoop Dogg also makes an appearance.

This latest trailer follows the recent announcement of a standalone Mythic Quest episode, "Everlight", which was a bonus to Season 1, as well as a sort of transitional story between the two seasons as the cast comes back from the pandemic quarantine. Mythic Quest has done quite well for itself, shaking off a bit of a trope-filled start to come into its own throughout the first season and gain a decent fanbase. It was enough to get the show greenlit for its Season 2 this year.

With Mythic Quest Season 2 coming on May 7, it looks like fans are in for another good season. Stay tuned for further updates as we get closer to the launch of the new episodes next month.