Apple TV+ Original Mythic Quest returns this May

As the streaming wars go on, we’ve seen services work to lock down exclusive content for their respective platforms. Among Apple TV+’s roster of original programming was Mythic Quest, a workplace comedy made in association with Ubisoft. Following the success of its first season, Apple has announced that Mythic Quest Season 2 will arrive this May.
Mythic Quest Season 2 will release on May 7 and sees the return of the Season 1 cast, including Rob McElhenney and Ashly Burch. Apple and Ubisoft shared a synopsis that sets up Season 2, following the events of the quarantine special:
A new teaser for Mythic Quest Season 2 was shared on the Ubisoft YouTube channel, giving us a glimpse at the chaos we can expect to see when the second season arrives. The first ten episodes of the show are available now. Mythic Quest Season 2 arrives exclusively on Apple TV+ on May 7.
