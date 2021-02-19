Apple TV+ Original Mythic Quest returns this May Apple has announced that Mythic Quest will return for a second season.

As the streaming wars go on, we’ve seen services work to lock down exclusive content for their respective platforms. Among Apple TV+’s roster of original programming was Mythic Quest, a workplace comedy made in association with Ubisoft. Following the success of its first season, Apple has announced that Mythic Quest Season 2 will arrive this May.

Mythic Quest Season 2 will release on May 7 and sees the return of the Season 1 cast, including Rob McElhenney and Ashly Burch. Apple and Ubisoft shared a synopsis that sets up Season 2, following the events of the quarantine special:

With the quarantine finally over, season two of "Mythic Quest” finds everyone back in the office (well, almost everyone), attempting to build upon the success of Raven’s Banquet by launching an epic new expansion, but Ian (Rob McElhenney) and the newly promoted co-creative director, Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao), struggle with the game’s direction. Meanwhile, C.W. (F. Murray Abraham) reconciles some unresolved issues from his past, the testers (Ashly Burch and Imani Hakim) test the bounds of an office romance, and David (David Hornsby) loses yet another woman in his life as Jo (Jessie Ennis) leaves him to assist Brad (Danny Pudi).

A new teaser for Mythic Quest Season 2 was shared on the Ubisoft YouTube channel, giving us a glimpse at the chaos we can expect to see when the second season arrives. The first ten episodes of the show are available now. Mythic Quest Season 2 arrives exclusively on Apple TV+ on May 7.