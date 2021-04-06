Mythic Quest's first season is getting a bonus episode on Apple TV+ this April It looks like Mythic Quest fans are getting one more bonus standalone episode for Season One ahead of the next season coming to Apple TV+ in May.

Apple and Ubisoft announced the bonus Mythic Quest Season One episode via a press release on April 6, 2021. According to the release, the bonus episode, a standalone episode titled “Everlight” will be available for viewing on Apple TV+ on April 16, 2021. The subject matter features a return to offices (a situation many in the world are facing as measures and vaccine rollout against the COVID-19 pandemic continue) and will feature special guest star and award-winning actor Sir Anthony Hopkins of Hannibal series fame.

“‘Everlight’ is a special episode that addresses the practical and emotional difficulties of returning to normalcy,” said McElhenney. “It's full of hope and joy and optimism for a bright future. Ahead of our upcoming second season, we felt it was the perfect way (and the perfect time) to invite the audience back into the world of 'Mythic Quest.’”

With the Mythic Quest bonus episode Everlight launching on April 16, just around the corner, it should at least be something sate fans as they await the full return of the show next month on May 7.