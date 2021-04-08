NEO: The World Ends With You gets July release date The sequel to The World Ends With You now has a release date on console. Oh, and it's also coming to PC.

There's a lot of love out there for cult JRPG hit The World Ends With You. It was a pleasant surprise to those fans that Square Enix had plans for a sequel called NEO: The World Ends With You. Late Thursday evening, that game got a release date.

The latest trailer comes nearly six months after the sequel's first initial reveal. It offered a first look at the game's characters, as well as its English voice cast. Players also got an early look at the sequel's plot, which includes meeting several different factions, utilizing different attacks and skills, using different outfits to buff character stats, and battling against other humans and their wild attacks. Players will take on the role of Rindo, as they seek to get to the bottom of the mysterious "Reaper's Game."

The original The World Ends With You first released on the Nintendo DS way back in 2007. The action-RPG struck a chord with a section of DS owners, but there didn't look to be any sign of a sequel coming. The original characters returned for a cameo appearance in the Nintendo 3DS exclusive Kingdom Hearts 3D: Dream Drop Distance, but even with their appearance there, there was still no indication that Square Enix would return to this world until the sequel's announcement back in November.

Those who watched the trailer also got one more surprise. NEO: The World Ends With You is also apparently getting a PC version, which was not a part of the original announcement. This will be an Epic Games Store exclusive, much like the Kingdom Hearts series, which hit the service earlier this month.

NEO: The World Ends With You will release on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on July 27. The PC version is slated for an unknown Summer 2021 release date.