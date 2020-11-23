New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

NEO: The World Ends With You is an upcoming sequel to the popular DS JRPG

Coming in Summer 2021 to PS4 and Nintendo Switch, NEO: The Worlds Ends With You brings an all-new cast of characters into the Reaper Games.
TJ Denzer
Back in 2007, Square Enix came out with an interesting new JRPG for the Nintendo DS handheld that combined modern Japanese settings with interesting story and combat mechanics and the art style inspired by Kingdom Hearts. The World Ends With You was a star performer on the DS and warranted an enhanced re-release on the Nintendo Switch in 2018. Now, it seems Square Enix is prepared to return to that universe with something entirely new. NEO: The World Ends With You was revealed today, coming to PS4 and Switch in Summer 2021.

Square Enix revealed NEO: The World Ends With You with the launch of the game’s website and a new trailer on the Square Enix YouTube channel. With NEO, we return to Shibuya where the supernatural Reaper Games are about to begin once more, in which those who have died can participate to either be revived or ascend to a higher form. As Rindo, players will engage with an all-new cast of characters, each with their own motives of participation in the games. Check out the full trailer below.

Where the original The World Ends With You was a stylized 2D JRPG inspired by Gameboy Advance title Kingdom Hearts: Chain of Memories, NEO will take that style to 3D environment. Nonetheless, it would appear that aspects of combat, timed storytelling, and progression will remain intact as Rindo traverses Shibuya with others, trying to survive monstrous supernatural creatures known as Noise and the machinations of the Reapers running the Reaper Games.

NEO: The World Ends With You is slated to arrive on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in Summer 2021. If you want to check out the previous game leading up to NEO, 2018’s enhanced re-release, The World Ends With You: Final Remix is available on the Switch now. Be sure to check out what we thought of it in our Shacknews review.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

