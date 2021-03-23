Evening Reading - March 23, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
- Monster Hunter Rise review: Switching up the hunt in all the right ways
- GALAHAD 3093 hands-on preview: Mechs of the Round Table
- How to join the GALAHAD 3093 open beta
- Resident Evil Village PC specs and requirements
- Intel to expand its domestic chip fab and foundry business into Arizona
- GameStop (GME) is considering a secondary stock offering to fund future growth
- Welikethestock.wtf is a new Super PAC made to support retailers
- GameStop (GME) conference call ends without mention of stock's ongoing volatility
- GameStop's (GME) Q4 sales were 34% e-commerce
- GameStop (GME) plans to expand into PC gaming, monitor, & gaming TV sales
Microsoft comes a knocking
MicrosoftがDiscord買収と聞いて pic.twitter.com/Sgpdli1V5F— 水咲(地震bot運用中) (@0x7FF) March 23, 2021
Maybe it will be different.
Mario dies soon
March 23, 2021
Come and witness the public execution!
Time for some sick tunes
You knew we had to do it eventually... Bencio joins us to take on one of the most memorable fighting game tracks - our take on Clock Tower from Marvel vs Capcom 2!— The Consouls (@TheConsoulsBand) March 23, 2021
Watch the full video on YouTube - https://t.co/GXJovDFwVE pic.twitter.com/74AQr1RrjB
There are some talented people out there.
Have you seen the Snyder cut?
Respect my creative vision pls pic.twitter.com/TK1HdPiXxb— Samuel Chandler (@SamuelChandler) March 19, 2021
Respect my creative vision.
I love this song
March 23, 2021
Takes me back to the Good Times™.
Best collector's edition ever?
What is the best collectors edition ever?— Overlode (@OverlodeUK) March 23, 2021
We'll start... pic.twitter.com/mlnl6k3BaE
It's gotta be the decapitated Master Chief head.
Still time for us to hit the government's goal
still time i reckon pic.twitter.com/xtSdBLPTPr— Tiger Webb (@tfswebb) March 23, 2021
This government sucks.
Long live Xbox Live
As Xbox Live becomes Xbox network, thank Halo 2 for revolutionizing your online matchmaking experience. pic.twitter.com/01FSadjEME— Sacred Icon Podcast (@sacrediconpod) March 23, 2021
Halo 2 really was a game-changer.
