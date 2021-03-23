New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - March 23, 2021

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Microsoft comes a knocking

Maybe it will be different.

Mario dies soon

Come and witness the public execution!

Time for some sick tunes

There are some talented people out there.

Have you seen the Snyder cut?

Respect my creative vision.

I love this song

Takes me back to the Good Times™.

Best collector's edition ever?

It's gotta be the decapitated Master Chief head.

Still time for us to hit the government's goal

This government sucks.

Long live Xbox Live

Halo 2 really was a game-changer.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's Rad having a cat nap. He's all sleepy.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. 

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    March 23, 2021 8:55 PM

    Sam Chandler posted a new article, Evening Reading - March 23, 2021

    • AxeMan808 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      March 24, 2021 12:31 AM

      What's with the "Your music saved me!" thing?
      Is it just getting on Napster to grab it? I guess there was still low-speed dial up back then...

      • SerfaSam mercury mega
        reply
        March 24, 2021 3:00 AM

        The sweet sound of dial-up tones, mate. The best music to my ears as a young bloke.

        • AxeMan808 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          March 24, 2021 3:35 AM

          Ahhhhh. Did you have the personal capability to do the hang-up "+++" sound effect into the receiver so that it worked?

Hello, Meet Lola