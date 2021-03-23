Evening Reading - March 23, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Microsoft comes a knocking

Maybe it will be different.

Mario dies soon

Come and witness the public execution!

Time for some sick tunes

You knew we had to do it eventually... Bencio joins us to take on one of the most memorable fighting game tracks - our take on Clock Tower from Marvel vs Capcom 2!



Watch the full video on YouTube - https://t.co/GXJovDFwVE pic.twitter.com/74AQr1RrjB — The Consouls (@TheConsoulsBand) March 23, 2021

There are some talented people out there.

Have you seen the Snyder cut?

Respect my creative vision pls pic.twitter.com/TK1HdPiXxb — Samuel Chandler (@SamuelChandler) March 19, 2021

Respect my creative vision.

I love this song

Takes me back to the Good Times™.

Best collector's edition ever?

What is the best collectors edition ever?



We'll start... pic.twitter.com/mlnl6k3BaE — Overlode (@OverlodeUK) March 23, 2021

It's gotta be the decapitated Master Chief head.

Still time for us to hit the government's goal

still time i reckon pic.twitter.com/xtSdBLPTPr — Tiger Webb (@tfswebb) March 23, 2021

This government sucks.

Long live Xbox Live

As Xbox Live becomes Xbox network, thank Halo 2 for revolutionizing your online matchmaking experience. pic.twitter.com/01FSadjEME — Sacred Icon Podcast (@sacrediconpod) March 23, 2021

Halo 2 really was a game-changer.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's Rad having a cat nap. He's all sleepy.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.