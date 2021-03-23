Resident Evil Village PC specs and requirements Capcom's signature survival horror franchise is back for another round. Is your PC up to the task of running Village at the highest settings?

After enjoying massive success with the remakes of Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3, Capcom is ready to return with an all-new sequel in its award-winning survival horror franchise. Resident Evil Village is a direct follow-up to the events of Resident Evil 7, itself a departure from the classic series formula. Resident Evil Village will be a cross-platform affair on consoles, though the definitive version of the game is likely to arrive on PC.

While Resident Evil Village is running on the same engine that powered the previous entry in the series, it brings a host of new graphical upgrades and features. The standout addition will be ray-traced reflections and shadows. These next-gen visuals make Village the best-looking game of the series to date, but will require some beefy hardware to run at high frame rates. To make sure your rig is up to the challenge, we’ve assembled a list of the minimum and recommended PC specs for Resident Evil Village.

Resident Evil Village PC specs and requirements

While Capcom provided a basic list of minimum required specs on the Resident Evil Village Steam page, the information provided in regards to ray tracing and the highest visual quality modes has been confusing at best. Thanks to the folks over at VG24/7, the specifications mystery around Resident Evil Village has been solved.

Resident Evil Village minimum PC specs

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

CPU: Intel Core i5-7500 ／ AMD Ryzen 3 1200

RAM: 8GB

GPU: Nvidia Geforce GTX 1050 Ti with 4GB VRAM ／ AMD Radeon RX 560 with 4GB VRAM

DirectX: DirectX 12

Estimated performance: 1080p/60fps (when set to Prioritize Performance) - Framerate might drop in graphics-intensive scenes

Ray tracing: Nvidia Geforce RTX 2060 / AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT required

Resident Evil Village recommended PC specs

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

CPU: Intel Core i7 8700 ／ AMD Ryzen 5 3600

RAM: 16GB

GPU: Nvidia Geforce GTX 1070 ／ AMD Radeon RX 5700

DirectX: DirectX 12

Estimated performance: 1080p/60fps (when set to Prioritize Visuals) - Framerate might drop in graphics-intensive scenes

Ray tracing: Nvidia Geforce RTX 2070 / AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT required

Resident Evil Village 4K-capable GPUs

Nvidia Geforce RTX 2070 (4K/45fps)

Nvidia Geforce RTX 3070 (4K/60fps)

AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT (4K/45fps)

AMD Radeon RX 6800 (4K/45fps)

AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT (4K/60fps)

Resident Evil Village will be ready to terrify gamers worldwide when it officially launches on May 7, 2021. You can check out our pre-order and Collector's Edition guide to ensure you get the exact version of the game you are looking for.

For all the latest news and updates on the newest games, be sure to check out our 2021 video game release dates calendar so you don’t miss anything coming down the pipe.