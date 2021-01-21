Resident Evil Village pre-order and Collector's Edition guide
Pre-orders for Resident Evil Village are open and players can fill their inventory with all sorts of useful items.
Resident Evil Village is due out in a matter of months and that means fans can start pre-ordering their preferred editions. Editions range from the usual standard copy all the way to an impressive Collector’s Edition featuring a statue of Chris Redfield. No matter what you’re chasing, you can find the answer you seek in our Resident Evil Village pre-order guide.
Resident Evil Village pre-order guide
Resident Evil Village is scheduled to release on May 7th, 2021, on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, as well as on PC via Steam. This latest entry looks to continue the Ethan Winters’ story as he fights through a village of new horrors. For those that plan on pre-ordering, there are a couple of different editions to choose from.
Resident Evil Village pre-order bonus
There is a pre-order bonus for Resident Evil Village, although the platforms it's available on doesn’t look to be crystal clear. As for what is in this pre-order bonus, players will receive the following:
- Raccoon Weapon Charm
- Survival Resources pack
- This looks to contain a health vial, shotgun shells, bullets, as well as a lockpick
Resident Evil Village Standard Edition
The standard version of Resident Evil Village includes the Resident Evil Village mini soundtrack for those that pre-order on PlayStation 4 or 5. Players on Xbox and PC will not receive this.
Resident Evil Village Digital Deluxe Edition
The Digital Deluxe Edition of Resident Evil Village comes with something called the Trauma Pack. This is a collection of in-game cosmetics as well as some artwork.
Trauma Pack
- Samurai Edge weapon skin
- Resident Evil 7 biohazard-inspired found footage screen filter
- Tape recorder save point options
- Saferoom music “Go Tell Aunt Rhody”
- Mr. Everywhere Weapon Charm
- Automatically unlocks Village of Shadows difficulty
- The Tragedy of Ethan Winters Artwork
Resident Evil Village Collector’s Edition
The Resident Evil Village Collector’s Edition includes the Trauma Pack along with quite a few unique items that will look great on a collector’s shelf. The box all of this comes in has an aesthetic of an old-style luggage trunk, complete with stickers.
- Chris Redfield figure
- 64-page hardcover art book
- SteelBook case
- Cloth map of the village with art on reverse side
Resident Evil 7 & Village bundle
For those that have never played Resident Evil 7, this bundle includes both Resident Evil Village as well as RE7. The version of RE7 is the Gold Edition, which is all of the game’s DLCs. This one also includes the Trauma Pack. Use the following link to pre-order the Resident Evil 7 & Village bundle.
Resident Evil Village is scheduled to release on May 7th, 2021, which gives buyers a bit of time to figure out what they want and to hopefully secure a Collector’s Edition. Make sure to check out the Shacknews Resident Evil Village page for more news and guides as we continue to cover the next entry in the RE series.
