Resident Evil Village pre-order and Collector's Edition guide Pre-orders for Resident Evil Village are open and players can fill their inventory with all sorts of useful items.

Resident Evil Village is due out in a matter of months and that means fans can start pre-ordering their preferred editions. Editions range from the usual standard copy all the way to an impressive Collector’s Edition featuring a statue of Chris Redfield. No matter what you’re chasing, you can find the answer you seek in our Resident Evil Village pre-order guide.

Resident Evil Village pre-order guide

Resident Evil Village is scheduled to release on May 7th, 2021, on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, as well as on PC via Steam. This latest entry looks to continue the Ethan Winters’ story as he fights through a village of new horrors. For those that plan on pre-ordering, there are a couple of different editions to choose from.

Resident Evil Village pre-order bonus

There is a pre-order bonus for Resident Evil Village, although the platforms it's available on doesn’t look to be crystal clear. As for what is in this pre-order bonus, players will receive the following:

Raccoon Weapon Charm

Survival Resources pack This looks to contain a health vial, shotgun shells, bullets, as well as a lockpick



Resident Evil Village Standard Edition

The standard version of Resident Evil Village includes the Resident Evil Village mini soundtrack for those that pre-order on PlayStation 4 or 5. Players on Xbox and PC will not receive this.

Resident Evil Village Digital Deluxe Edition

The Digital Deluxe Edition of Resident Evil Village comes with something called the Trauma Pack. This is a collection of in-game cosmetics as well as some artwork.

Trauma Pack

Samurai Edge weapon skin

Resident Evil 7 biohazard-inspired found footage screen filter

Tape recorder save point options

Saferoom music “Go Tell Aunt Rhody”

Mr. Everywhere Weapon Charm

Automatically unlocks Village of Shadows difficulty

The Tragedy of Ethan Winters Artwork

Resident Evil Village Collector’s Edition

The Resident Evil Village Collector’s Edition includes the Trauma Pack along with quite a few unique items that will look great on a collector’s shelf. The box all of this comes in has an aesthetic of an old-style luggage trunk, complete with stickers.

Chris Redfield figure

64-page hardcover art book

SteelBook case

Cloth map of the village with art on reverse side

Resident Evil 7 & Village bundle

For those that have never played Resident Evil 7, this bundle includes both Resident Evil Village as well as RE7. The version of RE7 is the Gold Edition, which is all of the game’s DLCs. This one also includes the Trauma Pack. Use the following link to pre-order the Resident Evil 7 & Village bundle.

Resident Evil Village is scheduled to release on May 7th, 2021, which gives buyers a bit of time to figure out what they want and to hopefully secure a Collector’s Edition. Make sure to check out the Shacknews Resident Evil Village page for more news and guides as we continue to cover the next entry in the RE series.