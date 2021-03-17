New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarYear of the Games: 2020Destiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Year of the Games: 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Coinbase valued at $68 billion ahead of planned stock market listing

The cryptocurrency exchange platform Coinbase has experienced a surge in valuation alongside the skyrocketing value of Bitcoin.
TJ Denzer
3

As cryptocurrency continues to see a major rise in value and relevancy among global markets, so too do the means of which to trade these various currencies. For quite some time now, Coinbase has acted as an exchange platform with which users can invest in various cryptocurrencies including the popular Bitcoin. Coinbase is currently planning for a listing on the U.S. stock market and its most recent valuation was placed at a pretty astounding $68 billion.

The $68 billion valuation of Coinbase was revealed in a recent regulatory filing by the company, as reported by Reuters. According to the filing, Coinbase claimed it’s private market shares were valued at $343.58 a share as of March 15, 2021. This was a massive rise from a previously reported share value of $28.83 per share back in September 2020. The recent for this surge in valuation? Largely Bitcoin. The popular cryptocurrency has, itself, seen a massive surge in valuation, pushing the cryptocurrency market over $1 trillion in overall valuation and running at over $54k in single unit value on the support of Elon Musk and investment and adoption as acceptable payment tender by Tesla.

Tesla's recent support and investment in Bitcoin also had a part in the valuation surge of Coinbase, pushing the cryptocurrency exchange's overall valuation up around 13 fold.
Tesla's recent support and investment in Bitcoin also had a part in the valuation surge of Coinbase, pushing the cryptocurrency exchange's overall valuation up around 13 fold.

Coinbase’s $68 billion valuation bodes well ahead of the platform’s planned efforts to go public on the U.S. stock market in the near future. As one of the primary exchanges of cryptocurrencies boasting around 43 million users in nations around the world, Coinbase’s listing would be a massive boost in representation of the cryptocurrency market as a whole as it works to gain the trust of regulators and mainstream investors and traders. Coinbase is still awaiting approval of regulatory officials to go ahead with a public direct listing in the market as of this writing.

Either way, with Coinbase’s recent $68 billion valuation, it’s another sign that the cryptocurrency market is looking stronger than it has ever looked before. Stay tuned as we await further news and information about Coinbase’s moves towards a public listing.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    March 17, 2021 9:15 AM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, Coinbase valued at $68 billion ahead of planned stock market listing

    • code-e255 legacy 10 years
      reply
      March 17, 2021 10:18 AM

      How is this related to gaming? Stop posting all this crypto pyramid scheme shilling shit here please.

      • GloriousCow
        reply
        March 17, 2021 12:00 PM

        so much for not being dicks to the staff about front page content

      • johnhead legacy 10 years
        reply
        March 17, 2021 12:09 PM

        shacknews has covered blockchain and ecurrency for a while. they aren't going to stop.

        so please don't yell at the staff as it's the site direction. come on man, seriously?

      • JohnnyChugs
        reply
        March 17, 2021 1:06 PM

        We will stop posting on it as soon it stops coinciding with technology and being a subject matter in which multitudes of readers continue to read new stories about.

        TLDR: No.

Hello, Meet Lola