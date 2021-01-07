New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarYear of the Games: 2020Destiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Year of the Games: 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Cryptocurrency market tops $1 trillion as Bitcoin hits $40,000 for first time

Bitcoin surpasses the $40,000 mark, pushing Cryptocurrency past $1 trillion.
Donovan Erskine
5

Bitcoin continuously shocked traders and financial analysts as it’s risen further and further in value. Many within the cryptocurrency community are reaping the rewards, while those that passed on Bitcoin several years ago are kicking themselves. Now, with Bitcoin surging once again, the digital currency has crossed $40,000 in value. This means that cryptocurrency altogether is now valued at over $1 trillion.

CNBC reported on Bitcoin (BTC) zooming past the $40,000 mark earlier today. Bitcoin has come a long way from being worth less than a dollar, and it could potentially grow much more. When speaking to CNBC, Social Capital’s Chamath Palihapitiya said that Bitcoin’s value is “probably going to $100,000, then $150,000, then $200,000,” within the next several years.

While this news is huge for Bitcoin and its owners, it also has a profound impact on the vast world of cryptocurrency as a whole. Bitcoin’s surge in value has pushed cryptocurrency over $1 trillion. There’s a wide variety of cryptocurrencies out there, but Bitcoin is leading the charge with its market value north of $700 billion. 

There are a couple of key factors to look at as causes of Bitcoin’s continued success, which Palihapitiya spoke to during the interview. “The reason is because, every time you see all of this stuff happening, it reminds you that our leaders are not as trustworthy and reliable as they used to be,” he said. “So, just in case, we really do need to have some insurance we can keep under our pillow that gives us some access to an uncorrelated hedge.”

For more on Bitcoin and the world of finance, stay right here on Shacknews.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola