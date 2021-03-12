Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time's PC version now has a March release date Though it was said to be coming later on, the PC version of Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time isn't far behind consoles.

Crash Bandicoot has been stretching his legs as the latest game in the franchise branches out into multiple consoles this month. PlayStation 5 saw an upgrade and the Xbox and Nintendo Switch saw releases as well. The only thing that was missing was a PC launch and previously, Toys For Bob and Activision stated that it would be a bit longer before that version arrived. A bit longer wasn’t long at all though as Activision revealed the PC launch of Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time is coming to Battle.net later this March.

Activision made the announcement of Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time’s PC launch date via a blog post on March 12, 2021. According to Activision, Crash Bandicoot 4 will be headed to Battle.net on March 26, 2021. With this launch, it will pretty much be on every major platform, which the Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch versions having rolled on March 12, 2021, alongside an upgraded PS5 version.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time has been a pretty delightful entry in the series. It earned itself a healthy review here for taking the silliness and fun platforming of Crash Bandicoot to another tier with new and returning characters and enjoyable level design. Here’s what our own Josh Hawkins had to say about it in 2020.

“Through all of the trials and tribulations that 2020 has seen, seeing a game that has such a deep and rooted history come back with new ideas was both refreshing and inspiring. Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time is a surprise classic that’s sure to delight old fans of the franchise and even make some new ones along the way.”

With this announcement rounding out the major platforms, stay tuned to March 26 of the 2021 gaming calendar if you want to fit Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time into your PC gaming schedule.