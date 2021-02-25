Crash Bandicoot 4: it's About Time gets PS5 upgrade in March 2021 Players will be able to pick up Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time on PS5 or upgrade from their PS4 copy with features like 4K60FPS and Adaptive Trigger support this March.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time already hit us with a fantastically cartoonish adventure when it originally launched on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One back in 2020. But Toys For Bob is getting ready to bring it over to next-gen platforms this season. They just revealed a new PS5 upgrade that will bring the game over to the next-gen console with upgrades like 4K resolution, 60FPS support, adaptive trigger and haptic feedback support, and more.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time was revealed on the PlayStation State of Play presentation on February 25, 2021. Coming on March 12, 2021 to PlayStation 5, players will be able to buy the game fresh or upgrade PS4 copies of the game.

The N. Sanity has only just begun! Crash is back for one epic adventure in #Crash4 It’s About Time ⏰ Coming to PS5™, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch™ on March 12. Coming to PC via https://t.co/ugBIEX5PlO later this year. AVAILABLE NOW on PS4™ and Xbox One. pic.twitter.com/70mysU1RwI — Crash Bandicoot (@CrashBandicoot) February 9, 2021

This story is still developing…