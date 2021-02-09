Crash Bandicoot 4 runs onto PS5, Xbox Series X, and Switch in March Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time is busting out of his old-gen confines and running wild on next-gen consoles and Switch in just a few weeks.

Crash Bandicoot fans rejoiced in October when the former PlayStation mascot got his first all-new game in over a decade. To this point, only PlayStation 4 and Xbox One owners have gotten to enjoy Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time, but that's about to change in a matter of weeks. On Tuesday, Activision announced that Crash's latest adventure would come to next-gen consoles, as well as Nintendo Switch, in March. PC owners, don't feel too left out. Crash 4 will come to PC later this year.

The news of Crash 4 on new platforms comes a little over six months after Activision first stated that the idea was under consideration. The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X version of Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time will come with the various features one would expect out of next-gen consoles. That means the game will feature 4K resolution, 60 FPS, and faster loading times. Those who already own Crash 4 on the old generation consoles will be able to upgrade their current version to the new hotness within the same console family at no extra charge. PS5 owners, specifically, will receive support for the DualSense controller's adaptive triggers, as well as the console's Activity Card feature. Switch owners shouldn't expect any upgrades from the old-gen versions of Crash 4. However, they own a Switch, so that means they'll be able to take Crash on the go in Handheld Mode.

As for the PC version of Crash 4, that's not coming until later this year. However, it should be noted that the game will not come to Steam or the Epic Games Store. No, it'll be coming to Battle.net, making it the first non-Call of Duty Activision title to grace Blizzard's service. More details on Crash's PC version, as well as his debut on Battle.net, are expected over the months ahead. Activision is also promising more Crash news, in general, later in 2021 as the furry mascot celebrates his 25th birthday.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time will release on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on March 12 for $59.99 USD, though to reiterate, if you own it on PS4 and Xbox One already, you will pay nothing to upgrade. Crash 4 will come to Nintendo Switch on that same day, but will sell for $39.99 USD. Whenever Crash 4 releases on PC, that version will also sell for $39.99 USD. If you want more on Crash 4, why not read our original review?